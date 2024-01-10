Whanganui prepare to be the hottest little city in Aotearoa

Michael Moore built his own "redneck air conditioner" for less than $30​

Whanganui residents, get your drinks on ice and crank up the aircon, you are set to be the hottest little city in Aotearoa on Wednesday with an expected high of 30C.

And the hot spell continues across much of the country on Wednesday, with Wellington forecast to hit 25C and Auckland 27C as the summer sun rises to scorching levels.

The exception is the east coast of the South Island, in particular, but also the North Island to a lesser extent, where temperatures take a bit of a dip before they’re expected to roar away on Thursday.

“We’ve currently got this quite decent northeast flow over places like the east coast. It’s just windy enough that it’s mixing up the air a bit and keeping things cooler,” MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said on Wednesday.

With Whanganui set to hit 30C, which will see it go 8C above the town’s average for January.

“They’re probably the people who are going to be feeling the heat most, because it’s so much higher than they usually experience,” Wotherspoon said.

The 25C forecast for Wellington on Wednesday was about 4C above average for the time of year.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The heat stays on across much of the country on Wednesday, but is expected to take a bit of a dip in some eastern areas before roaring back on Thursday.

The Hutt Valley was headed for 28C, 5C above average, and was probably the place in the Wellington region where people would feel the heat most on Wednesday.

The 27C forecast for Auckland compared to an average of about 24C for January.

“Probably the thing that will be felt more significantly in some North Island places, like Auckland, will be the overnight temperatures. It will be quite sticky, particularly later in the week,” Wotherspoon said.

The warmth over much of the country was the result of extended fine periods, with clear skies and light winds. “That really let the heat build up, especially at this time of year when the Sun is so strong.”

MetService forecasts mostly covered towns and cities, but there were other places where few people lived that were recording higher temperatures than many more populated places. For example, some places in the Wairarapa had been topping 30C in recent days.

Wolf Zimmerman/Unsplash Wellington is headed for 25C on Wednesday.

Christchurch is forecast to only reach a modest 22C on Wednesday, as fresh northeasterlies cool the city.

MetServices expects that to change markedly on Thursday, when a 31C high is expected with fresh northwesterlies.

The South Island’s largest centre is expected to have warm daily maximums through to Sunday, but on Monday the arrival of southerlies is forecast to keep the temperature down to a high of just 17C.

During the peak of the hot weather in the east from Thursday to Sunday, Blenheim and Napier are forecast to reach 32C, Hastings 33C, and Gisborne 31C.

Taumarunui is another place forecast to hit 30C on Wednesday, even with the possibility of heavy afternoon showers.