Lake Tekapo pips Nelson at the post to take 2023 sunshine crown

Lake Tekapo/Takapō in the Mackenzie Basin has been named New Zealand’s sunniest place for 2023.

Heading into the home stretch, Nelson looked to have the sunshine crown sewn up for 2023.

But, in a last minute comeback, the Mackenzie Basin swooped in to take the title of the sunniest place in New Zealand, clawing back a deficit of nearly 70 hours at the beginning of December to finish the year 19 hours ahead of the Nelson region.

When the sun set on 2023, Mackenzie Basin – measured at Lake Tekapo/Takapō – had clocked 2658 sunshine hours.

The Nelson region, measured in Richmond, took the silver medal with 2639 hours, while Tasman, measured at Tākaka, took bronze with 2574 hours.

The results were announced as part of Niwa’s annual climate summary, released on Wednesday, which reported that New Zealand experienced its second-hottest year on record. The hottest year was 2022.

Niwa principal scientist forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said the MacKenzie Basin recorded 328 bright sunshine hours in December.

”Lake Tekapo had near record sunshine, which put them over the edge.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson Mayor Nick Smith maintains the region has the country’s best weather after coming second in the sunshine stakes for 2023.

Mackenzie District Mayor Anne Munro said she was unsurprised to have taken out the title, given the area was a dark sky destination for star gazing, which lent itself to clear days as well.

“It goes to pass with that in mind that sure, we will have the sunshine hours as well.”

She didn’t want to compete with other centres.

“Overall, aren’t we blessed to live in New Zealand with the sunshine hours that we have.”

Munro added that high sunshine could also have a dark side, with the region very dry at the moment.

“At the moment we’re acutely aware of water usage and fire risk.”

On Wednesday afternoon Fire and Emergency New Zealand issued a warning of high fire danger in the region for the next four days, with hot, dry and windy conditions forecast.

The Basin was “primed and ready to burn” with the most challenging wildfire conditions since 2008 forecast, Fire and Emergency incident controller Rob Hands warned.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said Nelson was “pipped at the post”, and offered his congratulations to Munro.

“They had a blinder in December.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tasman – which includes Kaiteriteri Beach – came third in the sunshine stakes.

He still believed Nelson had the best weather in the country, having taken the sunshine crown in 12 of the past 23 years.

“I parochially maintain Nelson still has the best climate in the country with the lesser known attribute that we are also one of calmest – I got to know these nerdy weather facts from my work around the country building wind farms. It is the combo of lots of sun and a lack of wind that makes those gorgeous warm, calm days in Nelson.”

Nelson wind averaged 11.6kmh compared to Tekapo’s average of 13.5kmh, New Plymouth on 14.5kmh, and Blenheim’s 13.7kmh, he said.

The only city with less wind was Hamilton, but they had less sun and more fog, he said.

“It’s those gorgeous, still, sunny days that make us fantastic ... I’m happy to continue to claim that Nelson has the best weather in the country.”