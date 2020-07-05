Weather: Heavy rain for South Island, upper North Island, snow and gales for Sunday

Wellington's southern facing coast lines were battered by the storm front on Thursday.

Batten down the hatches: Heavy rain, snow and gale-force winds are on their way.

Metservice is warning people to watch out for wild weather on Sunday and Monday morning across most of the South Island and upper North Island, as the school holidays get underway.

A period of heavy rain is forecast for upper and lower parts of the South Island, as well as the West Coast, while the upper North Island is set for a brief period of heavy rain on Sunday afternoon and evening. Strong to gale-force north-easterly winds are also expected in the upper and central North Island.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The wild weather comes after Wellington was battered with 5m-high waves which left debris strewn all over the roads.

The rain and wind come just days after Wellington was battered with snow flurries, sleet and 5m-high waves on Wednesday and Thursday, causing flooding and road closures; and just over a week since heavy rain and tornadoes hit Auckland and Northland.

The heaviest rain is expected to hit northwest Nelson, northern Fiordland and the Otago headwaters, and a heavy rain warning is in force for these areas for Sunday, and into early Monday morning in Nelson.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A tornado did plenty of damage in Auckland’s East Tamaki on June 27.

Worst-hit will be the Nelson ranges west of Motueka, where 70mm to 90m is expected to 3am Monday, with peak intensities of 15mm to 25mm an hour.

Snow down to 1200 metres is expected in north Fiordland and the Otago headwaters.

A heavy rain watch is also in force for Northland, Auckland, eastern Bay of Plenty, the ranges of eastern Nelson and northern Marlborough, Westland and Southland.

supplied Parts of Northalnd, such as Fairburn, near Kaitaia, have already seen flooding this winter.

The rain is first expected to hit Westland from Sunday morning, then Northland from 3pm on Sunday, before dousing drought-hit Auckland from 7pm Sunday.

The Richmond and Bryant Ranges can expect rain from 8pm Sunday, those in the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty will hear rain from 2am Monday morning, and Southland will be doused from 3pm Monday.

A severe gale watch is in force for the upper and central North Island, also southern Westland and northern Fiordland.

The northeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places from Sunday afternoon.

HOLE DEEPER THAN HOUSE HEIGHT

Bayley Moor/Stuff The small town of Kaeo often floods, such as in 2017, but this time heavy rain has caused a massive hole under the main road.

Meanwhile, recent heavy rain in the Far North is being blamed for a 5m-deep hole which has reduced a highway to one lane.

The hole under the road surface is about five metres deep and two metres wide, closing one lane of State Highway 10 north of Kaeo.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is on site to see how the hole can be repaired, said Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“At this stage it appears to be a tomo, which is a cavity caused by a build-up of water underground. A culvert close by has collapsed and this may have caused the tomo to develop after recent heavy rain.”

The agency planned to put a camera down the hole on Friday. The road will have to be dug out before being repaired.

At 5m deep, the hole is deeper than the 3.5m height of a standard single-storey house.