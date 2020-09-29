Van flips, tree crushes cars and Harbour Bridge briefly closed as snow and strong winds continue

A van skidded on ice before plunging 5 metres off a bridge as snow and cold temperatures caused disruption in the South Island on Tuesday.

In the north, Auckland’s harbour bridge was closed for over an hour due to strong gusts, as high winds hit the top of the country, and a tree crushed four cars in Hamilton but no-one was hurt.

MetService said the strong and very cold southwesterly airstream would bring “further snow to low levels in parts the South Island, and west to southwest gales, severe in some places” over the course of the day, including some snow in the North Island.

John Downes/Supplied Kenmure Rd in Mornington, Dunedin on Tuesday morning.

Some snow could fall above 700m in the central North Island and above 400m in Nelson, Marlborough and Banks Peninsula.

Strong southwesterly winds around Christchurch could gust to 90kmh an hour on Banks Peninsula but a mainly dry day was expected for the city, MetService said.

MetService Auckland local meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said the strongest gust recorded on the Auckland harbour bridge on Tuesday was 98kmh, coming from the west. It was just before 7am, as the cold front that had caused trouble further south moved across the city.

Supplied Traffic queues on Auckland's Barbour Bridge on Tuesday morning.

By late morning gusts had eased to be consistently around 75kmh but could rise again to be approaching 80kmh by the afternoon. “This evening the winds drop quite quickly, then we have light winds for the coming four days,” Griffiths said.

The deep low that caused the stormy weather had passed far to the south of New Zealand. It was not unusual to have such deep lows in the Southern Ocean, the difference this time was that it brought up air from the Antarctic ice sheet, she said.

MetService also recorded gusts of 76kmh at Waterview, 72kmh at Auckland Airport, 80kmh at Whangaparaoa and 70kmh at Whenuapai. Peak wind gusts recorded at Niwa’s weather stations were 93kmh at Sky Tower, 61kmh at Western Springs, 59kmh at Mangere and 50kmh at Albany.

1 NEWS The hill suburbs in the city were turned into a winter wonderland.

Snow started falling down to sea level in Dunedin about 8am Tuesday and covered the ground in white within about 20 minutes.

The van crash happened on State Highway 1, south of Dunedin, about 7am. The two men in the vehicle were taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.

Further south, a police spokesperson said there had been ''a whole heap of weather related chaos'' reported on Tuesday morning. Trucks had slid and blocked the road on SH1 between Clinton and Balclutha, and three trucks had been stuck in snow between Lawrence and Waitahuna on SH8.

Tom Lee/Stuff A large tree fell on four parked cars in a car park near Claudelands Bridge in Hamilton.

Multiple vehicles had been stuck in the Manuka Gorge on SH8 because of ice. Contractors had been sent to assess the roads, she said.

Southland mayor Gary Tong said he had been in the region for 39 years and had never before seen gale force winds coming and going in the same way.

“It’s a real driving snow and hail,” Tong told RNZ on Tuesday morning.

“Certainly it’s having an effect on our livestock – calves and lambs out there – and our crops that have just been put in the ground.”

He noted farmers had good warning of the bad weather though and had prepared and moved stock where they could.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff A young lamb cuddles up to its mother trying to keep warm following a second overnight snowfall on Monday night near Te Anau.

“It’s normally the first week of September we get a bit of a belt but to have it near the end is quite unusual, and as I say, the wind is just extreme.”

A warning for heavy snow above 300m through to 4pm Tuesday was in place for Southland south of Riversdale, Stewart Island and Clutha south of Clinton. A heavy snow warning for southern Fiordland was in place until 1pm.

Snow was expected down to 200m, with significant heavy snow above 500m, until 3pm for western Nelson, Buller and northern Westland. Snow could also approach warning levels above 300m in Dunedin, northern Clutha, southern Central Otago and northern Southland through to 5pm, MetService said.

Amber Joyce/Supplied Brother and sister duo, Noah, 4, and Pippa Joyce, 7, of Otautau, play in the snow in their backyard with their pet dog Annie.

The strongest wind on Tuesday is expected in Hawke’s Bay south of Hastings and the Tararua district, where gusts could get to 120kmh in exposed places.

Winds could also approach severe gale strength in Dunedin and Clutha through to mid-afternoon, and in Buller and western Nelson until the evening.

In Canterbury, SH7 was closed between the Hanmer turnoff and Springs Junction (Lewis Pass).

Kimberly Simpson/Supplied Snow blanketed Gore on Tuesday morning.

In Nelson/Marlborough, SH63 between Kawatiri and St Arnaud was earlier shut to snow, but had since reopened. Drivers were advised to take extra care.

In Southland, SH94 was closed between Te Anau and Milford, SH93 was closed Clinton and Mataura, and SH96 was closed between Ohai and Wreys Bush due to snow, as was SH87 between Middlemarch and Outram.

Waka Kotahi NZTA warned drivers heading south from Queenstown on Tuesday morning that chains were required on SH6 from Wye Creek to Kingston.

Supplied Snow also fell to 200m in the Nelson region, dusting hills around central and suburban areas.

In Southland, chains were required on SH90 between Alexander and Raes Junction.

Christchurch dropped to -1.5 degrees Celsius overnight, compared to the average of 4.5C for this time of year, while Wānaka dropped to -2.7C, and Blenheim got to 1.8C.

Temperatures were expected to plunge across the South Island on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, but warm temperatures would return later in the week, MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said.

“It will be quite a swing in temperatures and weather conditions.”

She said the erratic weather conditions were being caused by a low pressure weather system below the South Island.

“The low in the south is dragging cold air up from the Southern Ocean and then sweeping it across the country. There are a lot of fronts that bring in the rain and wind and cold air.”

Barry Harcourt/Stuff More snow is expected across the South Island this week, like this snow storm that trapped motorists on Gorge Hill near Te Anau on Monday.

Cardrona ski field general manager Bridget Legnasky said about 40cm of fresh snow landed at the field, near Wānaka, on Monday and more was possible.

Remarkables ski area manager Ross Lawrence said about 50cm of new snow landed on the field within 36 hours, and he expected more.

Canterbury’s Mt Hutt ski area manager James McKenzie said the mountain had had about 10cm of fresh snow on Monday.

The lift operator on Mount Ruapehu’s ski fields said the 10cm to 15cm of snow forecast over the next few days was “great news.”