Halloween: MetService's forecast is handy in an unusual way

The spookiest time of the year has returned and MetService is getting into the Halloween spirit.

In 2019, meteorologist Angus Hines lost his head, this time his hand goes astray.

Halloween apparently came as a surprise to MetService this year. In the forecast video Hines informs viewers that they didn’t have a chance to prepare the “special graphics” of previous Halloweens.

At first all seems well, but then Hines’ remote controller fails to function. Hines heads off-screen to retrieve a backup remote, and the graphics change to light blue to purple, and the symbols for high and low pressure gain cobwebs.

Upon his return Hines appears startled to find that his hand has separated from his body and is hovering over the weather map.

“That’s a bit weird, oh that is definitely a bit weird”, the forecaster exclaims as his disembodied hand floats over Southland.

Metservice/Stuff Meteorologist Angus Hines' hand escapes during his forecast.

Hines perseveres and gives a close look at the often muggy and possibly rainy weather, now with the help of ghost (👻), pumpkin (🎃), and bat graphics.

Once Hines and his hand make it around the country, he signs off the forecast with a “Happy Halloween” followed by a disconnected wave to camera.