Weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to hit Auckland this evening

A storm rolls in over the Waitākere Ranges in West Auckland, as seen from Ponsonby.

MetService has issued a weather warning as heavy rain, thunderstorms and potential hail loom for Auckland.

Heavy showers rolled through Auckland briefly on Monday afternoon, but the worst was yet to come, the forecaster said.

Danielle Clent/Stuff Heavy rain on Childers Rd in Ranui, West Auckland.

Warkworth​ received more than 7mm of rain in an hour earlier in the day, and some places were likely to receive up to 25mm of rainfall overnight, a spokesman said.

“South Auckland is looking like it will bear the brunt of the rain,” he said.

“We’ve already had a thunderstorm close to Whangārei in the last few hours, and blowing up over Massey, the Waitākere Ranges and Manukau Heads.

Danielle Clent/Stuff Heavy rain has caused slight flooding in Waitemata Drive, Auckland.

“We have warnings and watches for heavy from Gisborne to Wairarapa today and into tomorrow, and we are seeing some heavy rain already affecting those areas.”

The thundery weather and showers were expected to continue over the next two days.

Occasional rain could also be expected from Whanganui to Wellington, while Marlborough, Canterbury, Northern Fiordland and the Southern Fiordland regions will see scattered rain and cloud.