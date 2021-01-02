Weather: Flooding in South Island causes road closures, thunder and lightning in Auckland and Waikato

Flooding hits South Island during long weekend as waves can been seen on the road in Whangamata.

Roads are flooded in the lower South Island, while a storm is moving in over Auckland.

What's the weather like at your place? Send your photos and videos to us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Central Otago District Council/Supplied The Patearoa Bridge has been damaged by wild weather.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the lower parts of the South Island, including north Otago, Dunedin, and the Clutha areas until midnight Saturday.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in place for much of the North Island.

READ MORE:

* Weather: Severe thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain set to sweep country



According to the forecaster there is a moderate risk that some thunderstorms may become severe, with the possibility of localised downpours of 25 -40 millimetres per hour.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Clouds loom over Motions Rd in Point Chevalier in Auckland, where a severe thunderstorm watch is in place.

MetService meteorologist Robb Kerr said about 12.30pm while the weather event was just getting started, it was expected to get worse over the afternoon.

North Island

Heavy showers are coming down in the Northland, Auckland and Waikato regions.

A rain gauge on Mill Rd near Manurewa had recorded about 30 millimetres of rain between 11am and 12pm, which was “head and shoulders above everyone else”.

Rain is considered “heavy” when it surpasses 6mm an hour, Kerr said, and 30mm is a downpour.

Taranaki had seen 20mm of rain total as of 12.30pm, while Northland saw 14mm of rain between about 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The slow pace of the storm means some areas will likely experience downpours and possibly flooding, MetService says.

There had also been some thunder south of Auckland and across the Waikato, he said, however there had only been about 10 lightning strikes as of about 1.30pm.

“Lightning is quite exciting, but it can be quite dangerous,” he added.

A lack of wind meant the storm was slow moving, which could cause flooding.

“Wherever they bubble off, they kind of stay.”

South Island

A campsite is being evacuated and three state highways have closed due to a mixture of flooding, slips, and at least one bridge washout.

Central Otago District Council/Supplied The damage to the bridge has seen part of the town’s water supply shut down.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says SH6, between Kingston and Queenstown, is closed due to flooding and slips while SH1 is closed due to flooding at Maheno, which is just south of Oamaru.

The Kakanui bridge, near Maheno and on SH1, has been closed by Fenz.

The Waitaki District Council said the bridge was unsafe because of debris build up on its central piers. Clearing the debris is not an option until water levels reduce significantly.

Meanwhile, SH87, from Kyeburn to Outram, has closed due to the washout of the Kokonga Bridge.

Georgia Weaver/Stuff Some of the flooding in Maheno, which is just south of Oamaru.

The Waitaki District Council says police are evacuating campers at the Boat Harbour campsite in Otematata as the river is threatening to break the flood bank.

Otematata's local domain has been opened for campers who cannot make it home.

The Patearoa Bridge in Central Otago has also been damaged by the wet weather.

Some of the Patearoa's water supply has now been shut down to prevent draining of water reservoirs in the event that the water line is damaged.

Carla Amos/Stuff Flooding on State Highway 1 near Maheno in North Otago.

The Central Otago District Council is arranging a drinking water tanker for affected residents.

Parts of northern Otago have seen 100mm of rain in the last 18 hours, Kerr said.

“Quite a few” weather stations in the surrounding area had seen about 60mm over the last 24 hours.

As a result, the Kakanui and Kauru rivers have “risen rapidly”, according to Otago Regional Council spokeswoman Sharon Hornblow.

The Taieri catchment’s source is also rising, which could affect the Silverstream and other rivers, and cause flooding within the Gordon Rd floodway, she added.

Ro Harris/Stuff Heavy seas pound the Oamaru Break Water.

The Pomahaka River in West Otago is also steadily rising.

In Southland, the Waikaia River has burst its banks at Piano Flat, a Stuff reporter said.

“It started raining here on New Year's Eve and hasn't stopped – we had 24mm on New Year's Day, and it’s predicted to rain until Wednesday.”

The road from Kingston to Queenstown is closed.