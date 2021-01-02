Weather: Flooding, slips in South Island causes road closures, over 1000 lighting strikes in North Island

Flooding hits South Island during long weekend as waves can been seen on the road in Whangamata.

The Civil Defence urges holidaymakers in the Otago region to delay travel to avoid being stranded as flooding in the South Island causes road closures.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the lower parts of the South Island, including north Otago, Dunedin, and the Clutha areas until midnight Saturday.

Central Otago District Council/Supplied The Patearoa Bridge has been damaged by wild weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch that was in place for much of the North Island has been lifted.

According to the forecaster there is a moderate risk that some thunderstorms may become severe, with the possibility of localised downpours of 25 -40 millimetres per hour.

About 12.30pm, MetService meteorologist Robb Kerr said the weather event was expected to get worse over the afternoon.

North Island

Lyn Dolly/Supplied Heavy rain flooded Ruru St in Whangamatā.

Flooding had been reported in the Waikato region, in both Morrinsville and Whangamatā, with photographs showing surface flooding on roads.

MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said shortly after 5pm thunderstorms were running down the North Island.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Clouds loom over Motions Rd in Point Chevalier in Auckland, where a severe thunderstorm watch is in place.

Heavy rain was battering Northland and the Coromandel, Marsters said, as well as the Hūnua Ranges in south Auckland.

MetService tweeted that over 1100 lightning strikes have been detected in the last 2 hours over the North Island.

Lyn Dolly Heavy rain in Whangamata on Saturday afternoon caused the streets to be flooded.

A rain gauge on Mill Rd near Manurewa had recorded about 30 millimetres of rain between 11am and 12pm, which was “head and shoulders above everyone else”.

Rain is considered “heavy” when it surpasses 6mm an hour, Kerr said, and 30mm is a downpour.

Taranaki had seen 20mm of rain total as of 12.30pm, while Northland saw 14mm of rain between about 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

There had also been some thunder south of Auckland and across the Waikato, he said, however there had only been about 10 lightning strikes as of about 1.30pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The slow pace of the storm means some areas will likely experience downpours and possibly flooding, MetService says.

“Lightning is quite exciting, but it can be quite dangerous,” he added.

A lack of wind meant the storm was slow-moving, which could cause flooding.

“Wherever they bubble off, they kind of stay.”

South Island

A campsite was evacuated and three state highways closed due to a mixture of flooding, slips, and at least one bridge washout.

Central Otago District Council/Supplied The damage to the bridge has seen part of a town’s water supply shut down.

SH6, between Kingston and Queenstown, was closed on Saturday afternoon due to flooding and slips, but had reopened to one-lane with a stop/go system by the evening.

SH1 was closed at Maheno, which is just south of Ōamaru, due to flooding.

The Kakanui bridge, near Maheno and on SH1, has been closed by Fenz.

Supplied Contractors working on SH6, which was hit with flooding and slips.

The Waitaki District Council said the bridge was unsafe because of debris build-up on its central piers. Clearing the debris is not an option until water levels reduce significantly.

Meanwhile, SH87, from Kyeburn to Outram, has closed due to the washout of the Kokonga Bridge. SH83 from Otematata to Aviemore has also been closed due to flooding.

The Waitaki District Council said police evacuated campers at the Boat Harbour campsite in Otematata as the river is threatening to break the flood bank.

Georgia Weaver/Stuff Some of the flooding in Maheno, which is just south of Ōamaru.

Otematata's local domain has been opened for campers who cannot make it home.

Campers at Piano Flat in Southland were staying with locals, according to Civil Defence in Southland.

Civil Defence is urging holidaymakers around Otago to consider delaying travel to avoid getting stranded.

Supplied SH6 is still down to one lane after slips and flooding on Saturday.

Group Controller for Emergency Management Otago, Matt Alley, said driving will only get tricker in much of Otago throughout the night, as rain is expected to continue until about 3am.

“Staying where you are for tonight is a better option than being stranded in your vehicle or needing to be rescued from a dangerous situation," he said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Flooding at Waikaia, northern Southland.

A flood team at the Otago Regional Council are modelling "significant rises" in river levels, Alley said.

In Waikaia, Southland, local farmer Rodney Williamson said just before 7pm the rain was "teeming down" and the last two hours for him had been flat out.

He is helping neighbours move stock to higher ground as rivers continue to rise. Just before 7pm, he helped to turn the power off at a neighbours house as it was at risk of being flooded.

Carla Amos/Stuff Flooding on State Highway 1 near Maheno in North Otago.

Williamson believed the water was already near the same levels seen about 12 months ago and he thought the rivers would still rise tonight.

He has already re-shifted a flock of sheep after the designated high ground was not high enough.

Williamson hoped everyone in the region would stay safe at home, “like Covid lockdown,” he said.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Morgan Horrell waits for a ride across the Waikaia River, in the northern Southland township of Waikaia.

The water supply for Patearoa, in Central Otago, has been shut down to prevent draining of water reservoirs in the event that the water line is damaged.

The Patearoa Bridge has also been damaged by the wet weather.

The Central Otago District Council is arranging a drinking water tanker for affected residents.

Parts of northern Otago have seen 100mm of rain in the last 18 hours, Kerr said.

“Quite a few” weather stations in the surrounding area had seen about 60mm over the last 24 hours.

Ro Harris/Stuff Heavy seas pound the Ōamaru Break Water.

As a result, the Kakanui and Kauru rivers have “risen rapidly”, according to Otago Regional Council spokeswoman Sharon Hornblow.

The Taieri catchment’s source is also rising, which could affect Silverstream and other rivers, and cause flooding within the Gordon Rd floodway, she added.

The Pomahaka River in West Otago is also steadily rising.

ROBYN COWAN/Supplied A thunder storm at Mayfield on Saturday.

In Southland, the Waikaia River has burst its banks at Piano Flat, a Stuff reporter said.

“It started raining here on New Year's Eve and hasn't stopped – we had 24mm on New Year's Day, and it’s predicted to rain until Wednesday.”

