Rain or sunshine? Why do weather forecasts sometimes tell different stories?

How weather predictions are made. This is an example of a MetService three-day rain forecasting model, mapping out what kind of weather we're in for.

EXPLAINER: If you want a weather forecast you can choose from many different providers – but sometimes their forecasts clash. The reasons why come down to complex international models, stunning supercomputers, and human judgement.

On the morning of Tuesday, January 12, the MetService website, the AccuWeather app, and Apple’s weather app (powered by IBM’s Weather Channel) told different stories. .

SUPPLIED/Stuff How Apple, AccuWeather, and MetService called the weather in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

AccuWeather, a popular US-based weather forecasting service, predicted a 50 per cent chance of light rain at midday, while the others said there was no chance of showers.

A shower may not be a big deal, but this simple example shows the discrepancies that can exist between weather forecasts.

READ MORE:

* Wellington wins the award for wet and windy weather in 2020, NIWA climate report shows

* Coronavirus: Fewer planes means less weather forecast data

* On a hot streak: Warming climate a wake up call

* MetService called back to Parliament to 'please explain' 5G issues



Despite much faster computers and greater scientific knowledge, forecasting the weather is an inexact science. It is based on what the atmosphere looks like right now and subsequently modelling what it will look like at a point in time in the future.

Forecasters sometimes get it wrong. The BBC , for example, incorrectly predicted a storm in the UK in 2018, angering some local business.

SUPPLIED/Stuff How The Sun reported on the BBC’s weather forecast failure.

New Zealand’s unique topography, our mountains, our rough terrain, and our valleys make it harder to predict the weather.

‘’Since New Zealand is an archipelago of many islands, micro-climates are plentiful, which can increase the difficulty of forecasting,’’ says Jason Nicholls, lead international forecaster with AccuWeather.

But if they’re looking at the same conditions, why don’t competing forecasters deliver identical predictions? How does forecasting work and who should you listen to?

Why New Zealand’s weather mostly comes from the west

Much of the country is in the Roaring Forties, a system of westerly winds between 40 and 50 degrees latitude. We also sometimes see low pressure systems arrive from the tropics, some of which can cause major disruptions and significant weather events. And we’re subject to cold southerly fronts, which arrive from south of Australia or from the deep south.

How does a forecast get made?

Modern forecasting is based primarily on supercomputer-powered models, known as Numerical Weather Predictions. MetService uses three models in its forecasting: one each from the UK, Europe and the US.

Broadly speaking, there are three main steps in forecasting the weather:

Pick a starting point, a single moment in time from which to build up as clear a picture as possible about the current state of the atmosphere. You wouldn’t try and predict the score of a rugby match without knowing the starting teams and pitch conditions. From that base, the supercomputer applies various equations to see what the future holds. This grows in steps. What will happen in a few minutes from now? That conclusion provides a new starting point for further predictions. With a helping wind, you can be fairly confident the All Blacks will be up at half time, so what does that mean for the next forty minutes? Human expertise is applied to interpret the results and offer some subjective evaluation. Sure, the All Blacks won, but what does mean come World Cup time?

Getting an accurate starting point isn’t easy. The atmosphere is chaotic, mercurial and despite huge advances in computational power and the availability of data and satellite imagery, the picture is often imperfect. Those imperfections really do matter (we’ll get back to that later).

RNZ This was the forecast for summer back in December. How has it stacked up so far?

’’You’ve got to start off from a certain point, which might be midday today, let’s say. You get your best estimate of what the weather around the world, and country is doing, at a certain point in time,’’ says Professor James Renwick, a climate scientist at Victoria University of Wellington.

Once they’ve got this starting point, forecasters will, for example, map out what the weather will look like three to four minutes in the future, Renwick explains. Forecasters will then take those results and repeat the process, and repeat, continuing until they have predictions for a day, three days, a week – essentially short and long-term forecasts.

How important are those supercomputers?

Very.

For MetService, the three global models it ingests are essentially the foundation on which forecasting is built.

The models come from some of the world’s largest weather agencies: the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US, the UK Met Office, along with the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

On any given day, a forecaster will pick the best or most accurate model for New Zealand, MetService’s Head of Weather Communications, Lisa Murray, explains.

MetService MetService's Head of Weather Communications Lisa Murray.

How do they make that call? They see how the model is performing by mapping it against real-time observations like satellite and radar imagery.

If all three models are a little off, the forecasters will use their own judgement to decide which one to use.

It’s also important to realise the global models don’t necessarily provide granular (or high-resolution) information on individual towns or regions in New Zealand.

Providing a high-level worldwide overview of the weather already requires huge computational resources and asking the global model for a higher resolution forecast that shows what’s happening in central Auckland or Wellington isn’t realistic.

If it's all about computers, surely forecasters can just add more computers?

It’s not that simple. The agencies listed above already use some of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to predict the weather.

The models ingest bucket loads of data from satellites, weather stations, radar, and so on to create a picture of what's going on right now and apply hugely complicated equations to try and predict what the future holds. (Spoiler: It’ll be windy in Wellington.)

‘’The demands of forecasting have helped drive the development of supercomputers since the 1950s. It's one of the most computer intensive applications there is,’’ Renwick says.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA’s supercomputer: What goes in? Billions of data points from satellites, weather balloons, airplanes, buoys and ground observing stations. What comes out? Weather forecasts.

For example, when it was upgraded in 2018, the NOAA’s weather and climate supercomputer was among the 30 fastest in the world, processing 8 quadrillion calculations per second. (There are 15 zeros in a quadrillion.) By comparison, the Xbox Series X can handle up to 12 trillion operations a second. (And there are a trillion trillions in one quadrillion.)

How do forecasters tell me what’s going to happen on the ground?

MetService uses limited-area models to, for example, tell you what’s going to happen at a ski field or an airport.

As this kind of modelling breaks a region up into much more manageable bite-size pieces, it requires less computer processing grunt, and allows forecasters to input all the geographical quirks – mountains, hills, valleys – to ensure you know whether it’d be a good idea to cancel the barbecue or get out and buy the sausages.

SUPPLIED This image shows a low-resolution and high-resolution rain forecast in New Zealand. Note how the image on the right shows more detail. It was best to avoid Nelson Lakes National Park on that particular day.

When forecasts have a higher resolution, it's much easier to predict precisely whether there will be rain, wind or shine and where.

But, while it has become increasingly rare, sometimes the global models’ forecasts differ, Murray says.

‘’One can show severe weather and one could say we’d be about to have a fine day,’’ she says.

This explains why you can get a different forecast depending on the app, radio bulletin or video you consult. Each could be basing its prediction on different data sources.

How long are forecasts good for?

Technically, forecasts begin to break down almost immediately. The problem is, the starting point needs to be perfect. If it’s not, the errors cascade and spoil the whole thing.

‘’We don’t observe the weather perfectly everywhere in the world, from the surface of the earth to the top of the atmosphere. You’re never going to have a starting state that is perfect,’’ says Renwick.

‘’And those errors might be tiny... we’re talking 1/100 of a degree too warm here, a tiny fraction of a hectopascal too low over there.’’ (A hectopascal is a measure of atmospheric or barometric pressure.)

So when you start from an imperfect state and map out, say, the next three to four minutes, minor errors begin to creep in.

‘’And when you do the next steps they get slightly bigger again and bigger again,’’ Renwick says.

If you’re lucky, and the starting point from which the forecast is launched is excellent, and the atmosphere is extremely stable, you might be able to predict the weather fairly accurately to two weeks in the future.

But on average, a week to 10 days is the limit, Renwick says.

Can I trust my app when it says there’s a 60 per cent chance of rain tomorrow at 2pm?

Take it with a grain of salt.

‘’I'm not trying to say the forecast is rubbish. You can get a false sense of the precision of the forecast from some app. [Forecasts] are all estimates,’’ Renwick says.

As outlined above, when MetService ingest their three global models, they’ll pick the one that tells the most accurate story for New Zealand for a given timeframe. This data is then published to their website. (Generally speaking, the MetService app is updated four times a day.)

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Hourly Observations and Forecasts are based on the global model picked by MetService. You’ll also note the ‘Avg wind speed’ predicted easterly winds. But in the commentary on the top of this forecast, the MetService forecasters picked Northeasterlies.

Interestingly, that might mean their overall forecast for New Zealand is broadly very accurate but it may be off in some parts of the country.

‘’If you're looking, at say, Christchurch, and you're looking at model data from several smartphone apps, it doesn't necessarily mean that the MetService one will be the most accurate at that particular point because the forecasters pick the global model that's best for New Zealand as a whole,’’ Murray says.

But why only pick one model? Why not combine a few? They’re too complex. It'd be like soldering an iPhone to an Android phone for more processing power. It just doesn't work.

MetService forecasters also offer their own subjective opinion, usually in the form of a short sentence on the site or app, for each region.

So on Tuesday, January 12, the forecasters’ pick for Christchurch said ‘Cloudy at times. North easterlies'.

‘’The [global] model had gone for easterlies all day. But the sea breeze that comes into Christchurch is northeasterly. The model hasn't picked that, but the forecaster has,’’ Murray says.

SUPPLIED The overnight/morning/afternoon/evening icons are also picked by the human forecaster.

But can’t humans be biased?

They can be. There’s this thing called Wet Bias where forecasters say it’s more likely to rain than it is.

Eric Floehr, founder of ForecastWatch, a US company that analyses the performance of weather provider has previously told the Guardian of this phenomenon: ‘’As a consumer you are going to be a lot more upset with a forecaster if you get rained on and forget your umbrella, than if you don’t have to use the umbrella you took.

“Because of this, some forecasters tend to over-forecast precipitation.”

Does this happen here? It’s actually hard to say.

While Renwick is very clear that he doesn’t have any hard data to support it, he says: ‘’You know there will be some error in the forecasting so erring on the side of caution is something a lot of people will do, whether it’s deliberate or sort of unconscious. If you’re not sure it’ll rain tomorrow, it’s safer to say it will.’’

Murray also outlines an interesting example of Northland, where summer drought is common.

‘’If the models are showing the chance of a shower in Northland, you need to ask yourself, ‘’Do I put that in? I know from years of forecasting, the models do like to predict little showers over Northland, but very rarely does Northland get those little showers.

‘’So If I’m the forecaster, I’m not going to put them into a forecast. Essentially you need to bear in mind what is going on the ground.’’

So, which forecast should I follow?

It’s hard to say. For example, AccuWeather doesn’t keep specific stats on its forecasts in New Zealand. But it insists it performs better than its competitors.

Supplied TVNZ's Dan Corbett assesses the MetService’s predictions and adds his own personal expertise when delivering the forecast.

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett, who has worked with the MetService and the BBC, says it’s vital a TV forecast adds added-value, or that ‘’extra bit of information people can’t get from an app’’.

He acknowledges that weather forecasting is not perfect and always tries to explain to viewers what happened when a prediction goes wrong.

Renwick says because MetService actually applies human expertise to its forecasts, he’d be ‘’fairly confident’’ they’re more accurate over time than an automated app powered solely by an overseas model.

MetService does record how successful its severe weather warnings are, because ultimately that's the weather that matters most.

The data shows they correctly forecast:

91 per cent of rainfall events in the last 12 months

94 per cent of snow events in the last 24 months

92 per cent of wind events in the last 24 months.

Is that good enough?

‘’We aim forover 85 per cent for severe gales and heavy snow and 90 per cent for heavy rain,” says Murray. “So as long as we are getting over that we know we have been done well that year.’’