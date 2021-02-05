Waitangi weekend weather: Hot and dry spell brings extreme fire danger to north

Hot and dry weather forecast for the long Waitangi weekend may be heaven-sent for beach goers but a nightmare for firefighters.

A week of dry weather has raised the fire risk across the country, with Northland now facing extreme fire danger – the highest level of fire danger possible.

“It’s the top of the scale with most of the rest of the North Island at high or very high fire risk,” MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

The weekend’s weather is looking fine and sunny for most of the country, sparking warnings from Fire and Emergency and Surf Life Saving NZ. Here, Scarlett Reeves and Sam Edens of Nelson Surf Life Saving patrol Tahunanui Beach.

There is a very high fire risk in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa and Nelson/Marlborough, and a high fire risk in Auckland, Taranaki, Taupō, Manawatu, Hawke’s Bay, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

READ MORE:

* Northland fire: Firefighters monitoring blaze, reopening roads, after huge response

* Large fire contained in Northland, main road remains closed

* Total fire ban in Northland after Far North blaze evacuates 100 homes



There are widespread fire restrictions throughout the country, including many areas with complete fire bans.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied A fire at Northland’s Matawaia last weekend burnt through 178ha of land. Now firefighters are warning of an extreme fire danger.

But Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said a complete ban in Northland does not stop some people from lighting fires.

“It’s causing me huge problems,” he said. “I’m at a fire at the moment [near Kaikohe] where $400,000 of taxpayer money has been spent putting out a fire caused by a rubbish fire.”

Taylor was worried people coming to their Northland baches over the long weekend for a clean-up might decide to burn their rubbish.

George Heard/Stuff Anyone lighting a fire in Northland can expect a visit from the fire brigade. (File photo)

“Don’t think about doing that,” he said.

He also warned people to be aware of other sources of ignition, and urged people not to mow their lawns unless it was very early in the morning, not to do grinding or welding outside, and be careful with cigarette butts.

Hines said Friday’s weather would be dry and mostly settled for most of the country, and the weekend would be a repeat of that.

Very dry conditions are now impacting the north and east of the North Island and eastern parts of the South Island, with no immediate rainfall relief for these areas, he said.

SURF LIFE SAVING NEW ZEALAND Surf lifeguards are warning Kiwis to choose a patrolled beach and keep a close eye on children. (File photo)

Meanwhile, surf lifeguards are encouraging Kiwis to familiarise themselves with the beach basics before heading to the coast for a cooling swim this weekend.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand chief executive and lifeguard Paul Dalton said prevention is the most important tool when it comes to saving lives.

Surf Life Saving’s beach basics are: