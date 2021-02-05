Waitangi weekend weather: Hot and dry spell brings extreme fire danger to north
Hot and dry weather forecast for the long Waitangi weekend may be heaven-sent for beach goers but a nightmare for firefighters.
A week of dry weather has raised the fire risk across the country, with Northland now facing extreme fire danger – the highest level of fire danger possible.
“It’s the top of the scale with most of the rest of the North Island at high or very high fire risk,” MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.
There is a very high fire risk in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa and Nelson/Marlborough, and a high fire risk in Auckland, Taranaki, Taupō, Manawatu, Hawke’s Bay, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.
There are widespread fire restrictions throughout the country, including many areas with complete fire bans.
But Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said a complete ban in Northland does not stop some people from lighting fires.
“It’s causing me huge problems,” he said. “I’m at a fire at the moment [near Kaikohe] where $400,000 of taxpayer money has been spent putting out a fire caused by a rubbish fire.”
Taylor was worried people coming to their Northland baches over the long weekend for a clean-up might decide to burn their rubbish.
“Don’t think about doing that,” he said.
He also warned people to be aware of other sources of ignition, and urged people not to mow their lawns unless it was very early in the morning, not to do grinding or welding outside, and be careful with cigarette butts.
Hines said Friday’s weather would be dry and mostly settled for most of the country, and the weekend would be a repeat of that.
Very dry conditions are now impacting the north and east of the North Island and eastern parts of the South Island, with no immediate rainfall relief for these areas, he said.
Meanwhile, surf lifeguards are encouraging Kiwis to familiarise themselves with the beach basics before heading to the coast for a cooling swim this weekend.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand chief executive and lifeguard Paul Dalton said prevention is the most important tool when it comes to saving lives.
Surf Life Saving’s beach basics are:
- Choose a patrolled beach and swim between the red & yellow flags.
- If you get caught in a rip current, remember the 3Rs: RELAX & float, RAISE your hand to signal for help, RIDE the rip until it stops and you can swim back to shore or help arrives.
- Ask surf lifeguards for advice.
- Always keep a very close eye on young children in or near the water.
- Know your limits and don’t overestimate the ability of yourself or your children in the water.
- Never swim or surf alone.
- If in doubt, stay out of the water.
- When fishing from rocks, never turn your back to the sea and always wear a lifejacket.
- If you see someone in trouble, call 111 & ask for police, who have a direct line to surf lifeguards.
- Be sun smart. Slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.
