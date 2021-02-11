Tsunami warning: Threat to NZ passes after 7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near New Caledonia, sparked warnings of unpredictable surges for New Zealand's coastal areas.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warned of danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to some shores in the upper North Island on Thursday morning.

It lifted the tsunami warning shortly after 9am, but advised people to take precautions in coastal zones for the rest of the day due to the ongoing risk of “large unexpected currents”.

usgs A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

“Based on the most recent modelling and decreasing tsunami amplitudes at North Cape, Great Barrier Island and the East Cape, the tsunami threat has passed for New Zealand.”

The quake struck about 415km to the east of New Caledonia at 2.20am Thursday (NZT) at a depth of 10km, the USGS reported. Waves of up to 29cm were recorded in the country, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre advised. There had so far been no reports of damage.

The key New Zealand coastal areas under threat were: Ahipara Bay to Bay of Islands, Great Barrier Island, and from Matata to Tolaga Bay. People in these areas had been advised to move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

GNS Science seismic duty officer Dr John Ristau said they had seen tsunami arrivals of up to 60 centimetres on three tide gauges: North Cape, Great Barrier Island, and East Cape.

Denise Piper / Stuff An estuary at Northland's Teal Bay starts off calm then has a surge of water, on Thursday morning.

“The largest arrival was a little over 60cm on Great Barrier Island, and we’ve seen about 20 – 25 centimetres on North Cape and East Cape. We’re continuing to monitor the tide gauges and providing the latest data to NEMA.”

Stuff reporter Denise Piper, could see tidal surges at the entrance to the estuary at Teal Bay, north of Whangārei, around 7.30am.

“The water surged in, like a large wave lasting three minutes, then went out again, with the cycle lasting about 15 minutes,” Piper said.

But the conditions did not deter some people from going out surfing, with two surfers taking a jetski out to a nearby surf spot.

When the pair were told by locals about the warning, they replied that they would be alright if they stayed out at sea and said they were looking for an adventure.

NEMA said that some coastal areas could experience strong and unusual currents, and unpredictable surges at the shore. However, it said there was no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities.

It issued a warning that waves could begin arriving on New Zealand shores between 4am and 8am. NEMA said waves could begin arriving at North Cape around 4.20am and as late as 8am at Whanganui.

Coastguard operations manager Rob McCaw said it had broadcast messages over its marine VHF channels in Far North, Bay of Islands, Hauraki, Hokianga, West Coast, Whitianga, Whakatane, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay to advise boaties of the threat.

But Coastguard has not had any callouts relating to any surges, McCaw said at 10.30am.

As the tsunami warning has passed, people can go about their usual activities on the water but the organisation is urging extra care and caution for all of Thursday.

“There could be changes to the tides, eddies and possible surges. There could be large, unexpected currents – really it's just a case of being careful and not taking risks,” McCaw said.

The areas of most danger are surf zones and areas that are tidal. Those going rock fishing or boating should have a lifejacket and two forms of communication, he said.

The US Tsunami Warning System earlier said a tsunami watch was in effect for American Samoa and there was potential for tsunamis in other regions including Vanuatu, Fiji and New Zealand.

NEMA decides any official warning status for New Zealand.

Kelly Murphy, who owns The Huts accommodation in Ahipara, said she had woken up around 4am to the sound of crashing waves, but nothing out of the ordinary.

“It does seem to be a bit wild out there and there’s a few surges, but nothing alarming at the moment,” Murphy said.

All the guests at The Huts had been notified of the tsunami warning Murphy said and an emergency plan was in place if anything did happen.

“I have family over in Ruakaka so I gave them a call too and told them not to go down to the estuary today just in case.”

In the Bay of Islands, Darryl from Days Out Fishing Charters was currently out on the water fishing.

“At the moment everything is fine,” he said, and he planned to stay out on the water.