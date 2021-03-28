Severe thunderstorms and torrential rain in dismal forecast for the week ahead

Large outdoor events, including CubaDupa, Splore and Super Rugby, should get by without weather interruptions this weekend.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the MetService for Waitomo and Taranaki for Monday, while the outlook is grim for much of the country all week.

The warning would remain in place until 2pm on Monday, with the MetService warning a slow moving front has the potential to bring localised downpours delivering a possible 25-40mm of rainfall during Monday morning and early afternoon.

”Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” the weather forecaster warned.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

On Sunday, heavy rain caused flooding on State Highway 73 between Turiwhate and Otira on the West Coast, police said.

The road was still open about 5pm, but police warned that more rain was forecast and that could lead to delays or road closures.

Earlier, MetService metrologist Amy Rossiter warned an incoming front would bring heavy rain to the South Island on Sunday, which would move up to the North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

Andy Jackson/Stuff It is expected to be a wet start to the week (file photo).

Heavy rain warnings were in place for Mount Taranaki, Nelson and parts of the upper and central South Island.

Rain would persist across the country in the coming days, before another low brought even more rain after that, Rossiter said.

“It’s going to be a wet start to the week.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Wet weather is expected across New Zealand over the next few days. (File photo)

For those heading away for Easter, it was too early to know if it would clear up for the holiday weekend, Rossiter said.

Although temperatures would be warmer than average with some humid nights until Wednesday.

“Normally overnight we see some lower temperatures, but most areas will be in at least the late teens degree-wise.

“For example, on Sunday night Hamilton is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius overnight.”

The warm and humid weather should ease off by the end of the week, Rossiter said.

On Sunday, Kaikōura had reached the warmest temperature at 25C, while the lowest temperature could be felt in the Canterbury high country, at just 7C.

Christchurch was forecast to reach a high of 28C on Sunday, while Invercargill was predicted to have the lowest maximum temperature at 18 degrees.