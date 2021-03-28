Weather: Rain forecast across New Zealand over next few days

Large outdoor events, including CubaDupa, Splore and Super Rugby, should get by without weather interruptions this weekend.

Thunderstorms and rain are set to hit the country this week, MetService says.

An incoming front will bring heavy rain to the South Island on Sunday, which will move up to the North Island on Monday and Tuesday, MetService metrologist Amy Rossiter said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Taranaki and Waitomo, with a risk of downpours causing surface and flash flooding. The warning has been issued until Monday midday.

Bring out the rain jackets and umbrellas. It is expected to be a wet start to the week (file photo).

Heavy rain warnings were currently in place for Mount Taranaki, Nelson and parts of the upper and central South Island.

Rain would persist across the country in the coming days, before another low brought even more rain after that, Rossiter said.

“It’s going to be a wet start to the week.”

Wet weather is expected across New Zealand over the next few days. (File photo)

For those heading away for Easter, it was too early to know if it would clear up for the holiday weekend, Rossiter said.

Although temperatures would warmer than average with some humid nights until Wednesday.

“Normally overnight we see some lower temperatures, but most areas will be in at least the late teens degree-wise.

“For example, on Sunday night Hamilton is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius overnight.”

The warm and humid weather should ease off by the end of the week, Rossiter said.

So far on Sunday, Kaikōura had reached the warmest temperature at 25C, while the lowest temperature could be felt in the Canterbury high country, at just 7C.

It was forecasted that Christchurch could reach a high of 28C on Sunday, while Invercargill was predicted to have the lowest maximum temperature at 18 degrees.