Weather: Frosty morning for many, but warmer temperatures ahead

Cold nights often come with settled weather, and this case is no different. A Tasman high brings up plenty of sun for the second half of the week.

Many people woke to a cold and frosty Sunday morning, with the lowest temperature dropping to -6 degrees Celsius, but “a lot of sunshine” is on the way.

The lowest temperature recorded in the past 24 hours was -6C in Pukaki, a small town near Waiouru in the South Island.

Other parts of the country reached below freezing point overnight on Sunday, with Queenstown dropping to -1.0C and Alexandra recording a -2.8C. Christchurch dropped to -1.6C, but has a high expected of 20C on Sunday.

Metservice meteorologist Tom Adams said there would be “a lot of sunshine, but a lot of cold nights” over the coming days.

Stuff New Zealand saw a frosty start on Sunday morning, but it gave way to warm weather across the country. (File photo)

“This time of the year, we can see temperatures dropping down next week for Northland,” he said.

For major cities, Auckland recorded a low of 8.2C with Ardmore recording the lowest, 3.3C overnight on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise in Auckland over the next few days, with the highest being 18C, and the sunshine sticking around.

Taupō saw a low of -2.6C overnight on Sunday, but throughout the week it should pick up with a high of 18C, followed by showers on the weekend.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Across New Zealand, the country will be expecting a lot of sunshine but a lot of cold nights.(File photo)

New Plymouth saw a low of 6.2C overnight on Sunday, however the town could reach a 20C high within the week, with temperatures dropped to 8C as a low.

In Wellington, the lowest temperature recorded in the area overnight on Sunday was Porirua, hitting 1.7C in the early hours of the morning.

The next few days, Wellington will see temperatures rising, with the highest being 18C and continuously sunny weather.

Queenstown and Christchurch weather is expected to be sunny throughout the week.