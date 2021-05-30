Canterbury floods: State of emergency in Ashburton and Timaru, thousands of homes at risk

A state of emergency has been declared in South Canterbury because of flooding and a rapid rise in river levels.

Up to 4000 homes are at risk of flooding in Ashburton, as contingency evacuation plans are made for the region.

Rivers have surged, roads have closed and there are fears the worst is yet to come during what is being called a one-in-100-year downpour in Canterbury.

Up to 1700 houses on the south branch of Ashburton River were at risk, and 2200 homes on the north branch of the river.

However, Ashburton District mayor Neil Brown said it was unlikely both branches would breach.

Brown said he had never seen the river as high as it is in his life.

Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said plans were being made for evacuations in Asburton, if they are needed.

Homes would be evacuated during daylight if required, rather than overnight, he said.

CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff Floodwaters from the Waihi River pour across a property at Winchester in South Canterbury.

Rescues and evacuations are under way across Canterbury as heavy rain batters the region causing widespread flooding and power outages.

More than 200 millimetres of rain has already fallen in parts of the Canterbury High Country since Saturday afternoon and as much is predicted to fall again by Monday morning.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Ashburton and Timaru districts as further rain and high tides are expected to send water levels higher overnight Sunday.

Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown said river flow recorders on parts of the Ashburton River had been washed away and the river could breach its stopbanks.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Orari River at Orari Bridge, near Geraldine in South Canterbury, was swollen to its banks on Sunday.

The north and south branches of the river were expected to reach capacity by mid-morning on Monday. The state of emergency would remain in place for seven days, Brown said.

Hakatere Marae in Ashburton has been mobilised and is preparing to help with any welfare needs.

The Timaru District Council is urging only emergency travel across the region. People are asked to “exercise caution and drive to the conditions and no unnecessary travel should be taken’’.

Selwyn District Council has advised residents in Sheffield, Waddington and Springfield residents to self-evacuate if they were concerned. An emergency centre is open at the Darfield Recreation Centre.

Forecasters had warned of severe weather across Canterbury, with Canterbury Weather Updates saying on Sunday morning it could be a “1 in 100 year event” for some areas. Many roads across the province are closed, including several state highways, and may stay shut overnight.

MetService A MetService Red severe weather warning for heavy rain has been maintained in Canterbury, conditions will get worse before they get better.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said from 3pm Saturday through to about 11am Sunday much of the Canterbury High Country had received well over 100mm. About 200mm had fallen about mountainous areas particularly in the Geraldine Forest.

Parkes said through to 11am on Monday a further 150mm to 200mm of rain was expected in the Canterbury High Country and foothills and a further 70mm to 110mm for the plains and Canterbury coast.

Coastal Canterbury, particularly near Ashburton, could potentially become “hazardous” between around 8pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday when high tides were expected, Parkes said.

“With the rivers in the area already rising and then having high seas and swells that could be an issue.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Paul and Dylan Glasier on the Orari Bridge near Geraldine.

MetService had also issued a wind warning for the Canterbury coast north of Ashburton, including the Banks Peninsula and for Westland south of Hokitika and Fiordland.

Parkes said southeasterly gales could reach 120kmh in some areas.

Acting Emergency Management Minister Kris Faafoi flew to Christchurch on Sunday morning. He will tour the Selwyn and Ashburton districts and is expected to address media about 2.30pm.

Supplied The Hinds River was rising rapidly around the single-lane bridge which crosses the river on Sunday morning.

Rescues across Canterbury

Fenz spokesman Alex Norris said there were at least three separate rescue operations of people caught in flood waters in the Ashburton Forks area. One involved police, firefighters and a helicopter on Walkhams Rd in Ashburton to safely rescue a man stuck in a tree surrounded by floodwaters.

The driver of a car swept down the Ashley River north Canterbury was found with serious injuries. A St John spokeswoman said the man was flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Crews were also helping evacuate people staying in the 140 Selwyn Huts area near Springston just before 10.30am. A Selwyn District Council spokesman said about 200 people were staying at the huts on Saturday, but many were likely to have left before the heavy rain hit.

Environment Canterbury said river flows in the upper reaches of the Hinds and Ashburton rivers were some of the highest on record.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff An old Bedford parked on Clarendon Terrace in Christchurch, is partially submerged in water.

Mid/South Canterbury road closures

State Highway 73 linking the West Coast and Canterbury is closed between Springfield/Porter’s Pass and Castle Hill due to slips and surface flooding and may stayed closed overnight. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) would provide at 3pm. SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine was also closed due to surface flooding. NZTA advised care due to surface water on SH8 between Fairlie and Lake Tekapo and said anyone planning to travel through Kaikōura on SH1 should check the highway traffic map before leaving.







In the Timaru district, along with the state highway closures, Route 72 Winchester-Geraldine is closed and Te Awa Rd at the Waihi River Bridge.

Power outages

490 properties in Brookside, Doylestown, Irwell, Leeston, Selwyn Huts and Springston South lost power on Saturday night and were still without power on Sunday morning. An Orion spokeswoman said crews were inspecting the lines. There was no forecast for when power would be restored. Another 230 properties at Wainui on Banks Peninsula lost power at 10.08am on Sunday.

Mainpower, which provides power in north Canterbury, said on its website at 4.19am that there was an unplanned power outage around the Swannanoa, Eyreton, West Eyreton and Eyrewell Forest area.

“Our staff are en route to investigate the cause. Estimated restoration will be provided once they have started to patrol the lines,'’ the statement read.

“There is currently an unplanned power outage affecting customers around Swannanoa, Eyreton, West Eyreton, Eyrewell Forest area. Our staff are en route to investigate the cause. Estimated restoration will be provided once they have started to patrol the lines.”

‘The worst I’ve seen it’

Staveley resident Scott Smillie, who had lived on Springburn Bushside Rd for the past year, said flooding had transformed many of the paddocks around his home into lakes.

There was water flowing down each side of the road and about 20 centimetre deep water pooling in the paddocks, Smillie said.

“It’s flowing out through a paddock and into another and it’s like an inland lake now. There’s a fair swag of water around. This is the worst I’ve seen it.”

None of his neighbours appeared to have water encroaching their homes but residents had been out early on Sunday clearing gutters to try and ease any further flooding.

Hinds River rising fast

Farm worker Steve Naylor was keeping a close eye on the Hinds River that borders the farm he works on. Naylor said there was no water in the overflow on Winslow Rd at 6am this morning but it was significantly rising.

Nadine Porter/Stuff Farm worker Steve Naylor near the Hinds River in Mid-Canterbury where the level is rising fast on Sunday.

All the livestock on the farm were safe, he said, but he was worried the Hinds River would breach its banks later on Sunday as the water moved downstream.

“It’s a plain,” he said, “the water’s got to go somewhere.”

Water rising in Waimakariri

KAREN CHAPPELL High flood waters on the Waimakarir river after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

Waimakariri District Council said its primary concern was rising river levels, as the MetService warning remained in place. It expected the worst of the weather to take place from 2pm through to the early hours of Monday morning, which included the high tide at 8pm. Surface flooding of coastal land and low-lying areas was likely.

A spokesman said there have been reports the Eyre River was flowing at capacity, bank to bank. It was investigating reports that View Hill Stream was flowing over Depot Rd, near Oxford.

The following roads are closed:

- All fords across the district are closed

- Sections of Woodside Rd near Oxford

- All crossings of the Eyre River – including Harewood Rd and Poyntz Rd Bridges.