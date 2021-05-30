'Major rainfall event': Canterbury wakes up to floods and power outages

A 'red' severe weather warning has been issued in Canterbury by MetService, with persistent rain expected in the region until Monday.

Canterbury residents have woken to widespread flooding and power outages as heavy rain batters the region.

Forecasters had warned of severe weather for the region, with Canterbury Weather Updates saying on Sunday morning it could be a “1 in 100 year event” for some areas.

"This is a significant and major rainfall event for the entire Canterbury region," the forecaster posted on its social media page about 7am.

The "system continues to intensify" with "heavier falls to come", the post said.

"Dangerous river conditions and flooding are widespread in parts of South and Mid Canterbury, especially this morning. Slips and floodwaters are causing disruption to travel making some roads impassable."

Civil Defence officials are believed to be meeting with emergency services on Sunday morning to discuss opening an emergency operations centre.

Police, firefighters and a helicopter are involved in a rescue operation on Walkhams Rd in Ashburton where a person is believed to be stuck in a flooded area.

Environment Canterbury said river flows in the upper reaches of the Hinds and Ashburton rivers were some of the highest on record.

On Friday, MetService issued a Code Red weather warning for Canterbury – only the second time the forecaster had issued such a warning since the colour-coded system came into force in mid-2019.

Hazel Wilson/Supplied Surface flooding on Clarendon Tce in Christchurch on Saturday night.

PERSISTENT RAIN EXPECTED THROUGHOUT SUNDAY

On Sunday morning, MetService meteorologist Elwyn Bakker said the rain was strongest and most persistent in the Canterbury high country.

The Mt Sommers area had received about 300 millimetres of rain, several stations across the Canterbury high country had between 150mm to 200mm and the Canterbury plains had about 80mm since 3pm Saturday, he said.

About 50mm of rain had fallen at Christchurch Airport and other parts of Christchurch had recorded about 40mm.

The average rainfall in Christchurch for the entire month of May was about 60mm, Bakker said.

Cantabrians could expect “solid” rainfall throughout Sunday with the worst of it expected to ease by 11am on Monday.

An update from MetService on how the weather was tracking was scheduled for about 10am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in Christchurch there was flooding in Woolston and suburbs around the Heathcote River, as well as minor surface flooding in suburbs around the Avon River.

“It is pretty widespread. There is a minor surface flooding in a lot of areas,’’ shift manager Alex Norris said.

“We have got flooding on roads out there and some trees that have come down. It hasn’t been too bad for us.

“We are expecting the workload to increase once the sun comes up.”

ROAD CLOSURES

A police spokesman said there was flooding overnight on Main North Rd in Belfast – blocking northbound lanes – on Brougham St and Waltham Rd – which was resolved by about 6.45am – as well as Clarendon and Richardson Tce in Woolston, and Anzac Dr in Aranui.

A tree was blown down on Centaurus Rd in Huntsbury, blocking half the road and footpath, he said.

On Sunday A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said as of 8am the following road closures were in place across the city:

- Aynsley Terrace, from Centaurus Road to Opawa Road.

- Clarendon Terrace, from Sheldon Street to Opawa Road.

- Richardson Terrace, from Opawa Road to Mackenzie Avenue.

- McCormacks Bay Road.Cumnor Terrace, from Chapmans Road to Garlands Road.

- Ford Road, from Opawa Road to Newberry Road.

“If you need to be on the roads, please drive slowly, particularly through any surface flooding, so that you don’t push water onto people’s properties.

“Also, try and avoid walking or biking through surface flooding as there is a chance it could be contaminated with wastewater,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday morning Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported flooding had caused slips on SH 73 between Springfield and Castle Hill. The road was closed and an update was expected at 9am.

POWER OUTAGES

Power was out for about 319 households in Woolston, Brookside, Bishopdale, Casebrook, Harewood, Styx, Annat, Kowai Bush, Sheffield and Springfield.

A spokeswoman for Orion said about 2000 people were affected by about a dozen power outages overnight.

At 11.17pm on Saturday, an update on the Orion website said power would not be restored in Woolston until the morning.

“Due to flooding in the area we are unable to restore power tonight. We will reassess first thing tomorrow morning and will keep you updated on the website,’’ the statement read.

Mainpower, which provides power in north Canterbury, said on its website at 4.19am that there was an unplanned power outage around the Swannanoa, Eyreton, West Eyreton and Eyrewell Forest area.

“Our staff are en route to investigate the cause. Estimated restoration will be provided once they have started to patrol the lines,'’ the statement read.

’IT WAS REALLY SCARY’

Jennie Corren, 58, lives by herself in a three-bedroom house on Clarendon Tce in Christchurch. On Saturday night she said the Heathcote River was becoming “a bit of a worry”.

“I looked out around sixish, just keeping an eye on it thinking it might flood, and it looked all right.

“Then I looked again, possibly an hour later, the water was coming into the front garden, so I thought ‘I'll just get the car and drive out’.

“I called my daughter and daughter-in-law and said I'll come and stay the night, but by the time I've done that I couldn't get the car out, there was no way I could drive it out of the street because it was too deep. It was really scary,” she said.

“My daughter-in-law Holly came, so I had to walk through the water and it was just above my knees, within my gumboots. We went to the end of Clarendon Tce where she managed to get her van and drive me to her place.

“It is a bit of a worry because it was very high and I will be worried about it [on Sunday] because it is supposed to be worse.

“I've lifted all my curtains and moved all my shoes up. [On Sunday] I might move a few other things just as a precaution,” she said.