State of emergency in Ashburton and Timaru, evacuations and road closures as rivers surge in Canterbury

A 'red' severe weather warning has been issued in Canterbury by MetService, with persistent rain expected in the region until Monday.

Rescues and evacuations are under way across Canterbury as heavy rain batters the region causing widespread flooding and power outages, and there’s more to come.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Ashburton and Timaru districts, south of Christchurch. Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown the decision was made due to concerns the Ashburton River may breach its stopbanks. River flow recorders on parts of the river had been washed away. The Ashburton state of emergency would remain in place for seven days, Brown said. The north and south branches of the Ashburton River were expected to reach capacity by mid-morning on Monday. Prep work has been done to the south branch by creating channels where water can be redirected. Hakatere Marae in Ashburton has been mobilised and is preparing to help with any welfare needs.

The Timaru District Council is urging only emergency travel across the region. People are asked to “exercise caution and drive to the conditions and no unnecessary travel should be taken’’.

Forecasters had warned of severe weather across Canterbury, with Canterbury Weather Updates saying on Sunday morning it could be a “1 in 100 year event” for some areas. Many roads across the province are closed, including several state highways, and may stay shut overnight.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Orari River at Orari Bridge, near Geraldine in South Canterbury, was swollen to its banks on Sunday.

“This is a significant and major rainfall event for the entire Canterbury region,” the forecaster posted on its social media page about 7am.

The “system continues to intensify” with “heavier falls to come”, the post said.

“Dangerous river conditions and flooding are widespread in parts of South and Mid Canterbury, especially this morning. Slips and floodwaters are causing disruption to travel making some roads impassable.”

Civil Defence officials are believed to be meeting with emergency services on Sunday morning to discuss opening an emergency operations centre.

Acting Emergency Management Minister Kris Faafoi flew to Christchurch on Sunday morning. He will tour the Selwyn and Ashburton districts and is expected to address media about 2.30pm.

Supplied The Hinds River was rising rapidly around the single-lane bridge which crosses the river on Sunday morning.

Rescues across Canterbury

Fenz spokesman Alex Norris said there were at least three separate rescue operations of people caught in flood waters in the Ashburton Forks area. One involved police, firefighters and a helicopter on Walkhams Rd in Ashburton to safely rescue a man stuck in a tree surrounded by floodwaters.

The driver of a car swept down the Ashley River north Canterbury was found with serious injuries. A St John spokeswoman said the man was flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital.

Crews were also helping evacuate people staying in the 140 Selwyn Huts area near Springston just before 10.30am. A Selwyn District Council spokesman said about 200 people were staying at the huts on Saturday, but many were likely to have left before the heavy rain hit.

Environment Canterbury said river flows in the upper reaches of the Hinds and Ashburton rivers were some of the highest on record.

People are being evacuated from low-lying areas south of Christchurch.

Wahren Hensley outside his âcompletely surroundedâ Clarendon Terrace home in Woolston, Christchurch. The view from his doorstep is âmayhemâ, he says.

On Friday, MetService issued a Code Red weather warning for Canterbury – only the second time the forecaster had issued such a warning since the colour-coded system came into force in mid-2019.

Persistent rain expected throughout Sunday

On Sunday morning, MetService meteorologist Elwyn Bakker said the rain was strongest and most persistent in the Canterbury high country.

The Mt Somers area had received about 300 millimetres of rain, several stations across the Canterbury high country had between 150mm to 200mm and the Canterbury plains had about 80mm since 3pm Saturday, he said.

About 50mm of rain had fallen at Christchurch Airport and other parts of Christchurch had recorded about 40mm.

The average rainfall in Christchurch for the entire month of May was about 60mm, Bakker said.

Cantabrians could expect “solid” rainfall throughout Sunday with the worst of it expected to ease by 11am on Monday.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff An old Bedford parked on Clarendon Terrace in Christchurch, is partially submerged in water.

An update from MetService on how the weather was tracking was scheduled for about 10am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said in Christchurch there was flooding in Woolston and suburbs around the Heathcote River, as well as minor surface flooding in suburbs around the Avon River.

“It is pretty widespread. There is a minor surface flooding in a lot of areas,’’ shift manager Alex Norris said.

“We have got flooding on roads out there and some trees that have come down. It hasn’t been too bad for us.

“We are expecting the workload to increase once the sun comes up.”

Road closures

State Highway 73 linking the West Coast and Canterbury is closed between Springfield/ Porter’s Pass and Castle Hill due to slips and surface flooding and may stayed closed overnight. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) would provide at 3pm. SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine was also closed due to surface flooding. NZTA advised care due to surface water on SH8 between Fairlie and Lake Tekapo and said anyone planning to travel through Kaikōura on SH1 should check the highway traffic map before leaving.

On Sunday A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said the following road closures were in place in the city:

- Aynsley Terrace, from Centaurus Road to Opawa Road.

- Clarendon Terrace, from Sheldon Street to Opawa Road.

- Richardson Terrace, from Opawa Road to Mackenzie Avenue.

- Cumnor Terrace, from Chapmans Road to Garlands Road.

- Ford Road, from Opawa Road to Newberry Road.

- Avonside Drive, between Linwood Avenue and Fitzgerald Avenue.

- River Road, between Banks Avenue and North Avon Road.

- Retreat Road, between Patten Street and Swanns Road.

- Fitzgerald Avenue, between Kilmore Street and Cambridge Terrace.

Hazel Wilson/Supplied Surface flooding on Clarendon Tce in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Severe flooding is now also affecting the following roads in Christchurch:

New Brighton Rd, from Bower Ave to Hawke St.

Avonside Dr, from Wainoni Rd to Torlesse St.

Hulverston Dr, from Avondale Rd to Orrick Cres.

These roads are still open at this stage but extreme care is needed if you are driving on them.

If you need to be on the roads, please drive slowly, particularly through any surface flooding, so that you don’t push water onto people’s properties.

“Also, try and avoid walking or biking through surface flooding as there is a chance it could be contaminated with wastewater,” the spokesperson said.

In the Timaru district, along with the state highway closures, Route 72 Winchester-Geraldine is closed and Te Awa Rd at the Waihi River Bridge.

Power outages

Power was out for about 319 households in Woolston, Brookside, Bishopdale, Casebrook, Harewood, Styx, Annat, Kowai Bush, Sheffield and Springfield.

Hundreds of homes in North Christchurch are without power after a tree fell across lines and onto a pole. The incident happened at about midday. Electricity distributor Orion said 524 homes in Belfast, Brooklands, Chaneys, Marshland, Ouruhia, Papanui, Redwood and Spencerville have been affected. Workers were isolating the damaged line and hoped to restore power to those customers not in the immediate area of the fallen tree just after 2pm.

At 11.17pm on Saturday, an update on the Orion website said power would not be restored in Woolston until the morning.

490 properties in Brookside, Doylestown, Irwell, Leeston, Selwyn Huts and Springston South lost power on Saturday night and were still without power on Sunday morning. An Orion spokeswoman said crews were inspecting the lines. There was no forecast for when power would be restored. Another 230 properties at Wainui on Banks Peninsula lost power at 10.08am on Sunday.

Mainpower, which provides power in north Canterbury, said on its website at 4.19am that there was an unplanned power outage around the Swannanoa, Eyreton, West Eyreton and Eyrewell Forest area.

“Our staff are en route to investigate the cause. Estimated restoration will be provided once they have started to patrol the lines,'’ the statement read.

“There is currently an unplanned power outage affecting customers around Swannanoa, Eyreton, West Eyreton, Eyrewell Forest area. Our staff are en route to investigate the cause. Estimated restoration will be provided once they have started to patrol the lines.”

‘Bloody mayhem’

Wahren Hensley’s property in Clarendon Tce, Christchurch, was “completely surrounded” by water on Sunday morning. The level sat just below the raised doorsteps to the house. Hensley, whose home has been flooded three times previously, said the water was building at his property “bloody rapidly”.

“It was coming back from the river, up the drive around about walking pace,” he said.

“He described the view from his doorsteps as “bloody mayhem”.

“In this day and age it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Nearby Sheldon St resident Alberto Vida was moving his car to safety. When he checked about 7.30am on Sunday his car was fine. About an hour later most of the area was flooded.

Vida, who only moved into his home in October, had not experienced a flood in the area before. The water around his property was above his knees. The inside of his home was OK, he said, however there was water inside the garage. Overnight, a transformer outside his home caught fire. The fire brigade was called out and a fuse removed.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Alberto Vida stands in knee-high water outside his home on Sheldon St in Waltham, Christchurch.

Staveley resident Scott Smillie, who had lived on Springburn Bushside Rd for the past year, said flooding had transformed many of the paddocks around his home into lakes.

There was water flowing down each side of the road and about 20 centimetre deep water pooling in the paddocks, Smillie said.

“It’s flowing out through a paddock and into another and it’s like an inland lake now. There’s a fair swag of water around. This is the worst I’ve seen it.”

None of his neighbours appeared to have water encroaching their homes but residents had been out early on Sunday clearing gutters to try and ease any further flooding.

Hinds River rising fast

Farm worker Steve Naylor was keeping a close eye on the Hinds River that borders the farm he works on. Naylor said there was no water in the overflow on Winslow Rd at 6am this morning but it was significantly rising.

Nadine Porter/Stuff Farm worker Steve Naylor near the Hinds River in Mid-Canterbury where the level is rising fast on Sunday.

All the livestock on the farm were safe, he said, but he was worried the Hinds River would breach its banks later on Sunday as the water moved downstream.

“It’s a plain,” he said, “the water’s got to go somewhere.”

‘It was really scary’

Jennie Corren, 58, lives by herself in a three-bedroom house on Clarendon Tce in Christchurch. On Saturday night she said the Heathcote River was becoming “a bit of a worry”.

“I looked out around sixish, just keeping an eye on it thinking it might flood, and it looked all right.

“Then I looked again, possibly an hour later, the water was coming into the front garden, so I thought ‘I'll just get the car and drive out’.

“I called my daughter and daughter-in-law and said I'll come and stay the night, but by the time I've done that I couldn't get the car out, there was no way I could drive it out of the street because it was too deep. It was really scary,” she said.

“My daughter-in-law Holly came, so I had to walk through the water and it was just above my knees, within my gumboots. We went to the end of Clarendon Tce where she managed to get her van and drive me to her place.

“It is a bit of a worry because it was very high and I will be worried about it [on Sunday] because it is supposed to be worse.

“I've lifted all my curtains and moved all my shoes up. [On Sunday] I might move a few other things just as a precaution,” she said.

Water rising in Waimakariri

Waimakariri District Council said its primary concern was rising river levels, as the MetService warning remained in place. A spokesman said there have been reports the Eyre River was flowing at capacity, bank to bank. It was investigating reports that View Hill Stream was flowing over Depot Rd, near Oxford.

While there are small instances of surface flooding, the district was coping well. High tide is due at 8pm so the council expected there to be some surface flooding of coastal low-lying areas when combined with the heavy rain and full streams and rivers.