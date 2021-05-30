States of emergency in parts of Canterbury, with more heavy rain forecast and high tide ahead ... read more

Canterbury floods live: 4000 homes at risk as Ashburton River swells

17:18, May 30 2021
JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF
Flood water flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area, in Mid-Canterbury.
The rising Ashburton River on Sunday.
STACY SQUIRES/Stuff
The rising Ashburton River on Sunday.

Stuff