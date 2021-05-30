Emergency plans are being made and 4000 homes are at risk as the Ashburton River swells ... read more

Canterbury floods live: 4000 homes at risk as Ashburton River swells, states of emergency in Ashburton, Timaru

15:19, May 30 2021
STUFF
Major flooding has affected communities all through the Canterbury region.
Images supplied by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter during their search for a man in a car swept away by floodwaters on the Okuku River, May 30 2021. The man was found alive with serious injuries.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter/Stuff
