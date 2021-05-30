Civil Defence emergency declared for Canterbury region as high tide approaches ... read more

Canterbury floods live: Civil Defence emergency declared region-wide

18:55, May 30 2021
JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF
Flood water flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area, in Mid-Canterbury.
The Hinds River in flood at the Maronan Rd bridge.
STACY SQUIRES/Stuff
The Hinds River in flood at the Maronan Rd bridge.

Stuff