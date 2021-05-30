All 42 households in the tiny town of Springfield have been evacuated ... read more

Canterbury floods live: Evacuations amid regional emergency

22:15, May 30 2021
STACY SQUIRES
Heavy continual rain has caused road closures and flooding in rural Canterbury.
The Hinds River in flood at the Maronan Rd bridge.
STACY SQUIRES/Stuff
The Hinds River in flood at the Maronan Rd bridge.

Stuff