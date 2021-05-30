news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
KEA Kids News
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
bravo
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
Play Stuff
neighbourly
mags4gifts
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Weather News
Evacuations on Eyre River and Ashley River in Waimakariri District, where stopbanks could fail ... read more
Canterbury floods live: Riverside evacuations amid regional emergency
Stuff reporters
20:42, May 30 2021
STACY SQUIRES
Heavy continual rain has caused road closures and flooding in rural Canterbury.
STACY SQUIRES/Stuff
The Hinds River in flood at the Maronan Rd bridge.
Stuff