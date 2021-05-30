Canterbury floods: What you need to know about road closures

If you need to be on the roads, please drive slowly.

Motorists in Canterbury are being urged to take care this morning after heavy rain battered the region, causing widespread flooding. Here's what we know so far about road closures.

Christchurch

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said as of 8am the following road closures were in place across the city:

Aynsley Terrace, from Centaurus Road to Opawa Road.

Clarendon Terrace, from Sheldon Street to Opawa Road.

Richardson Terrace, from Opawa Road to Mackenzie Avenue.

McCormacks Bay Road.

Cumnor Terrace, from Chapmans Road to Garlands Road.

Ford Road, from Opawa Road to Newberry Road.

If you need to be on the roads, please drive slowly, particularly through any surface flooding, so that you don’t push water onto people’s properties.

Also, try to avoid walking or biking through surface flooding as there is a chance it could be contaminated with wastewater.

Severe flooding is also affecting the following roads:

Avonside Drive, between Linwood Avenue and Fitzgerald Avenue.

River Road, between Banks Avenue and North Avon Road.

Retreat Road, between Patten Street and Swanns Road.

Fitzgerald Avenue, between Kilmore Street and Cambridge Terrace.

Ashburton

Ongoing rain in the Ashburton district has resulted in multiple road closures.

Residents are strongly advised to stay home and limit travel to essential needs only.

State Highways

SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine is closed due to flooding. Please use an alternative route to detour.

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill remains closed due to slips. Please continue to delay your journey.

To be updated as more information comes to hand.