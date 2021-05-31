Canterbury floods: Rain to ease in Southern Canterbury but heavy rain warning still in place

High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

MetService is forecasting up to another 110 millimetres of rain in parts of Canterbury and Marlborough from early Monday, although the downpour was expected to ease off from Sunday’s deluges.

MetService’s lastest forecast, at 2am on Monday, said an extra 90-110mm was expected to fall north of Amberley and south of Kaikōura through till 2pm.

Heavy rain had eased in South Canterbury, although red alert heavy rain warnings were still in place. Orange rain warnings were in place further north.

Large parts of Canterbury had been flooded, with rivers bursting their banks, bridges washed away and homes evacuated in what was described as a one-in-a-100-year rain event.

The red heavy rain warning issued by the MetService had remained in place for Canterbury south of Amberly as of 10am Monday.

Up to 90mm of rainfall could accumulate north of the Rakaia River and about the inland hills and ranges nearby. Ten to 40mms is possible away from the ranges apart from Banks Peninsula where an additional 10mm is forecast with warnings of significant flooding.

Further north of Amberly, Malborough and south of Kaikoura an orange heavy rain warning is in place till midnight. Streams and rivers may rise rapidly and drivers are warned to be on the lookout for hazardous conditions, surface flooding and slips.

Strong southeasterly winds will also affect coastal areas of Canterbury from Banks Peninsula northwards but are expected to ease by afternoon.

Supplied/Stuff A screen grab from the MetService website shows the red heavy rain warning area for the South Island.

Stephen Glassy, of MetService, said the bulk of the rain had already fallen early on Monday morning, but low areas in South Canterbury could be hit by an additional 30 to 50mm in the foothills of the high country on Monday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flooding around South Canterbury. Road Station Road at the Temuka Bridge

Rain was expected to ease to showers during the day, and would stop in southern Canterbury by Tuesday morning and further north in the afternoon.

Glassey said the South Island had been hit with 500mm of rain in just 48 hours.

Ashburton had recorded more than double its monthly average of rainfall for May in the past 24 hours

“I’m struggling to remember this much rain in this length of time in the last 13 years,” Glassey said.

Timaru mayor Nigel Brown said that with the main rain front heading north, conditions in the area were “heading in the right direction”.

He said the levels of the Temuka and Opihi rivers were still of concern as they could still break out at some points.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Ashburton River in flood on Monday morning.

Brown said that with the main road out of Temuka remaining closed and other closures about the district there was not much travelling between towns.

“It’s been handy having the schools closed today, so there’s not too many cars on the roads.”

Easing conditions were encouraging, but the last 48 hours of rain would continue to affect the area.

“There’s a lot of water coming down from the Geraldine forestry areas, with almost 400mm in the Geraldine catchment area,” Brown said.

Canterbury Civil Defence response manager Andrew Howe also emphasised caution particularly for motorists.

“We are urging people driving to be careful and patient. Just because it’s stopped raining doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods,” Howe said.