Canterbury floods: Red alert expected to lift at 7pm Monday

High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

A rare red weather alert issued for Canterbury is expected to be lifted on Monday evening as conditions begin to ease.

The complex area of low pressure that was responsible for the deluge that inundated the region – causing widespread flooding, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes and closing dozens of roads – would move away to the east of the country today, followed by a cool south to southwest flow on Tuesday and a ridge of high pressure.

The change would bring mostly fine weather to eastern parts of the country for the latter half of the week.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little said flooding and hazards would still be an issue after the rain had cleared.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Temuka River in flood at the Manse bridge.

“Although the rain is easing [on Monday] and is forecast to clear during Tuesday, people still need to take care and follow the advice of local authorities as rivers will remain swollen for some time after the rain ceases, and flood waters will also take time to recede.”

Weather stations in the Canterbury high country recorded more than 300 millimetres of rain in the last 48 hours, with one station receiving more than half a metre alone.

Large parts of Canterbury had been flooded in what had been described as a one-in-a-100-year rain event.

Supplied A screen grab from the MetService website shows the red heavy rain warning area for the South Island.

Heavy rain had eased in South Canterbury, and the red alert was expected to be lifted about 7pm on Monday.

Orange rain warnings were in place further north, including for Marlborough and south of Kaikōura, until midnight.

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly and drivers are warned to be on the lookout for hazardous conditions, surface flooding and slips.

Stephen Glassy, of MetService, said the bulk of the rain had already fallen early on Monday morning, but low areas in South Canterbury could be hit by an additional 30mm to 50mm in the foothills of the high country.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flooding around South Canterbury, including at Station Rd at the Temuka Bridge.

Rain was expected to ease to showers during the day, and would stop in southern Canterbury by Tuesday morning and further north in the afternoon.

Glassey said the South Island had been hit with 500mm of rain in just 48 hours.

Ashburton had recorded more than double its monthly average of rainfall for May in the past 24 hours

“I’m struggling to remember this much rain in this length of time in the last 13 years,” Glassey said.

Timaru mayor Nigel Brown said on Monday morning that conditions in the area were “heading in the right direction”.

The levels of the Temuka and Opihi rivers were still of concern as they could still break out at some points, but there was not much travelling between towns with the main road out of Temuka still closed.

“It’s been handy having the schools closed today, so there’s not too many cars on the roads.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Ashburton River in flood on Monday morning.

Easing conditions were encouraging, but the last 48 hours of rain would continue to affect the area, he said.

“There’s a lot of water coming down from the Geraldine forestry areas, with almost 400mm in the Geraldine catchment area.”

Canterbury Civil Defence response manager Andrew Howe also emphasised caution, particularly for motorists.

“We are urging people driving to be careful and patient. Just because it’s stopped raining doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods,” Howe said.