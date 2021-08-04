Weather: Parts of Auckland still without power, a day after strong winds downed trees

Trees smashed down on a car as severe gales hit Auckland, cutting power in numerous suburbs in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Parts of west and south Auckland are still without electricity, a day after strong winds and rain downed power lines and trees in the supercity.

On Tuesday morning, response crews across the city were trying to fix outages and fallen trees caused by high winds of up to 110kmh.

Vector’s outage map shows major parts of West Auckland are still without power over a day later.

Western suburbs without power include Massey, Henderson Valley, Waitākere, Waimauku, Piha and Kaukapakapa.

As of 7.30am on Wednesday, electricity is yet to be restored to 150 individual homes in these areas.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Vector confirmed that 150 individual homes are yet to have their electricity restored.

A Vector spokeswoman said crews will be out on Wednesday to focus on restoring power “as quickly as possible”.

“In some cases there has been significant damage caused by the high winds, so this is why it is taking longer for this group of homes,” she said.

Vector will be updating the affected public throughout the day and appreciate the “difficulties of being without power, especially during the winter”.

On Wednesday morning, Counties Power spokeswoman said 53 properties yet to have restored power.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Counties Power said the south Auckland region had 53 properties with no power, all rural and isolated.

The spokeswoman said that the properties are mainly the rural and isolated addresses, however power should be restored by Wednesday.

The south Auckland area had “heavily damaged” power lines caused by a lot of tree damage.

Power lines covered by Counties Power were “significantly damaged by the winds”.

On Tuesday night, Counties Power recorded a further 94 properties without electricity, saying that trees on power lines have caused huge damage.

The Counties Power map shows areas of south Auckland including Waiuku, Pukekohe and Karaka and parts of Waikato still affected by power outages.