Wellington weather: Flooding in Ōhariu, gales above Wellington and snow on the Tararuas

Phillip Apperley walks home though flood waters after Ōhariu Valley in Wellington floods again.

Just weeks after devastating flooding on Takarau Gorge Rd, Sarah Apperley arrived home on Sunday to a sight of deja-vu.

Again, the road to her rural Wellington home west of Johnsonville was blocked by floodwaters. Again, the water was rising. And again it was a wait to see how much damage had been done.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said that, in just 30 minutes to 11.30am on Sunday, there were reports of flooding in Newtown, Oriental Pde, Hutt Rd, Churton Park, Island Bay, Hataitai, and Wadestown.

Heavy rains dumped on Wellington on Sunday with 44 millimetres of rain recorded in Wainuiomata from 8am to 2pm and 32mm in Kelburn in the same period.

Gale force winds came in strong on Sunday evening recording average speeds of over 100kph at Mt Kaukau near Johnsonville at 7pm.

MetService was forecasting more rain, heavy at times, across the North Island on Monday.

Snow was forecast above altitudes of 400 metres in the Remutaka and Tararua ranges, as well as inland parts of Hawke’s Bay and Central North Island.

Bluebridge confirmed its Cook Strait ferries had been cancelled on Sunday, and the Interislander said high winds and forecast big swells meant its ferries were cancelled for all day Monday as well. There was a chance of freight-only sailings on Monday.

The Gisborne District Council issued heavy snow and strong wind watches for the inland Hawke’s Bay ranges and between Gisborne and Tologa Bay on the East Cape for Monday afternoon.

Wairarapa and Tararua were lashed by high winds overnight on Sunday.

It was July 17 when Ohariu Valley last flooded, causing extensive damage to the road and properties.

That time, the flood water reached the roof of Apperley’s stable, and she suffered thousands of dollars of damage.

This time, around midday Sunday it was getting to the height of fences and rising, she said.

The water was too deep to drive the four-wheel-drive through so, while her husband waded home, she took the long way round via Karori.

“We are just about to experience it all again,” she said as the floodwaters continued to rise on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said a recently-formed system over the Tasman Sea was causing the stormy blast.

It was the result of a rapidly deepening low which was moving across central New Zealand bringing low snow and severe southerlies to much of the country.

Sunday saw snow blanketing extensive parts of the South Island high country.

A number of ski fields were closed due to heavy snow leaving roads impassable. They included Mt Hutt, Porters Alpine Resort, Mt Dobson and Roundhill Ski in the South Island, and Tūroa at Mount Ruapehu on the North Island.

The snow prompted avalanche warnings, according to the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (MSC).

Avalanche Danger ratings were now ‘’high’’ for Aoraki/Mt Cook, Two Thumbs, Craigieburns, Nelson Lakes and Tongariro. Arthur’s Pass, Mt Hutt, Taranaki and Ohau have also moved to ‘‘considerable’ danger.