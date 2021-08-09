Snowy weather blasts through Christchurch and rural Canterbury

Heavy snow fell on the Canterbury Plains on Sunday, delighting some but causing disruption for others.

The wild and chilly weather that closed roads, took out power and overwhelmed ski fields on Sunday and Monday should make way for a fine and frosty start in Christchurch on Tuesday.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the cold front that arrived at the foot of the South Island on Saturday morning had now cleared New Zealand.

He said Christchurch would have a fine and frosty start on Tuesday, with a few showers remaining in the south.

Alden Williams/Stuff Snowfall over Mt Oxford on Monday afternoon.

A snowy weather front passed across the South Island on Sunday and Monday, before moving on to Wellington, the Wairarapa and the Desert Rd, which closed due to heavy snow.

Busy highways in the South Island reopened on Monday afternoon after being closed due to heavy snow and ice.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Southern Alps seen from Oxford on the Canterbury Plains.

The South Island’s busiest cross-island highways – Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass (both State Highway 73), and the Lewis Pass (SH7) – reopened after being closed overnight and through Monday morning.

Hundreds of people had been stuck near the three passes overnight, causing need for emergency accommodation at Castle Hill and other nearby villages, Department of Conservation ranger Nick Menary said.

“There’s been widespread troubles on the road [to Arthur’s Pass] ... it snowed all day Sunday and people without chains have been caught out.”

Supplied One of several cars that became stuck on Porters Pass on Sunday after bypassing a checkpoint with no chains.

Several cars became stuck on Porters Pass on Sunday after bypassing a checkpoint, most with no chains, according to Waka Kotahi.

Accommodation at Arthur’s Pass was full, with some residents giving up their spare rooms to those stuck, and local Civil Defence helped about 25 people get shelter at Castle Hill village.

Lewis Pass Motel manager Mark Lockington said the motel was full of people stuck due to the road closures on Sunday night.

Alden Williams/Stuff Dyers Pass Rd closed at Victoria Park and five cars were stranded on the street due to slippery conditions early on Monday. The road has since reopened.

North Canterbury Federated Farmers president Caroline Amyes said less snow fell than was originally forecast.

“There was enough warning so, as far as I’m aware, farmers were well-prepared,’’ she said.

“They had moved stock to sheltered paddocks and made sure feed was at hand.

“We have been pretty lucky.”

Caleb Gasston Snow in Waiau in Canterbury on Sunday.

Snow was likely to have settled down to 100 metres in Canterbury, including on the Port Hills in Christchurch, a Metservice spokesman said.

Dyers Pass Rd in Christchurch reopened on Monday following a closure on Monday morning, as had Mt Pleasant Rd.

Snow flurries were spotted in Hoon Hay, Huntsbury and Shirley, and in central Christchurch at about 8am.

Supplied/Sophia White Snow in Arthur's Pass on Monday morning.

Monday’s temperature high for the country was 6 to 7 degrees Celsius, a Metservice spokesman said.

Other South Island highways affected by snow and ice had also reopened: SH94 Milford Rd, SH1 from Waitati to Pine Hill in Dunedin, and SH8 Lake Pukaki to Burkes Pass.

Mt Hutt, Porters, and Mt Lyford skifields were closed on Monday morning due to no road access.

Supplied/Geoff Keey A house at Arthur's Pass is covered by snow on Monday morning.

Mt Hutt received 40 centimetres of snow over the 24 hours up to 11am on Monday.

Whakapapa and Turoa skifields at Mt Ruapehu in Taranaki were also closed.

Several schools in the central North Island stayed shut on Monday due to snow and power outages, including Taihape Area School, Waiouru Primary School and St Josephs School in Taihape.