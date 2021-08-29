Funnel cloud spotted over Hastings bringing thunder, lighting, and a downpour

Hawke's Bay resident Emma Waerea filmed the tornado from her house, and estimated it was hovering somewhere above Pakipaki in Hastings

A funnel cloud appeared over Hastings on Sunday evening, bringing with it a downpour of 6mm of rain in under an hour.

The region experienced some thunder and lightning, but it was the tornado-shaped cloud which drew people’s attention.

Hawke’s Bay resident Emma Waerea spotted it out her window at about 4:47pm, and it disappeared just after 5pm.

She guessed it was meeting the ground somewhere close to Pakipaki in Hastings, and Metservice forecaster Gerard Bellam confirmed that estimate.

Waerea had “never seen this before in my 34 years”.

It was “very interesting and impressive to watch”, she said. “I was just hoping no one was in the way of it.”

There had been no reports of injury or damage, spokespeople from Fire and Emergency and Police said.

The funnel cloud (the term for a tornado-shaped cloud which does not touch the ground) formed over south-west part of Hastings, near Raukawa and Pakipaki around 5pm, Bellam said.

There had been an unstable atmosphere over the region this weekend, complete with showers and cumulonimbus clouds. “As the day heats up, the winds converge,” he said. This resulted in a tumultuous weather system which was free to go where it liked.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland could expect the bad weather next, as the system moved north into tomorrow. (File photo)

Hastings had received 6mm of rain in the hour up until 8pm, he said. The funnel was a “localised, isolated feature” – it wouldn’t have affected a very large area, “like a needle in a haystack”.

The weather was moving north, and Waikato, Auckland, Coromandel and Northland would be receiving the right recipe for more of the same during the day tomorrow.

Bellam said there was a chance of rain up to 40mm in an hour.

People should check the Metservice website for weather warnings, he said.