North Island temperatures above average, thunderstorms due in the south

Higher than average temperatures are forecast to continue overnight in the North Island.

The North Island is experiencing higher than average temperatures, with Napier and Masterton both 7 degrees Celsius above their October average.

Meteorologist Kyle Lee said a large zone of high pressure across and to the east of the country had resulted in tropical air from the north being dragged southwards across the country.

The heat is due to continue into the night with Napier, Rotorua and Taumarunui expecting overnight highs 7-8C above average.

MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for North Otago, Central Otago, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland from 1pm to 10pm on Tuesday.

Downpours of up to 35mm per hour and significant accumulations of hail that could damage crops or structures are forecast.

“Temperatures in upper atmosphere have cooled and conditions have come into line for thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and early evening,” Lee said.

MetService warned that driving could be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in affected areas.