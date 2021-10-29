Severe thunderstorm, heavy rain brings surface flooding to Napier and Blenheim

Napier is hit by a sudden mix of rain, thunderstorms and wind, which has caused surface flooding.

Severe thunderstorms which hit Napier earlier this afternoon have now arrived in Blenheim.

A sudden deluge caused by the southbound storm has caused damage to the Clubs of Marlborough. Its chief executive Dan Roos​ said the heavy rain "sounded like a waterfall" coming off the roof by his office on Friday evening.

"And then it turned to hail.”

The city and areas to the north have experienced numerous bursts of thunder and heavy rain.

Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Ian Littlejohn​ said a sudden weather bomb had caused normal domestic flooding in Marlborough.

Crews from Blenheim, Rarangi, and Woodbourne had been called to assist with the flooding, which was caused by the storm drains being unable to handle the sudden deluge.

Littlejohn said from reports things were quietening down just before 7pm.

MetService Thunderstorms hitting Hawke's Bay.

The weather bomb swept through Marlborough after MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms at 3.15pm in areas north of Napier. The storm hit the Hawke's Bay city a short time later bringing flash flooding and reports of hail.

John Cowpland/Stuff Surface flooding in Napier following a storm on October 29, 2021.

The thunderstorm watch is to 8pm on Friday.