Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain and flooding forecast for Far North

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Far North, with storms closing in on Kaitaia, Awanui and Kaingaroa on Friday evening.

MetService said the storms, which were moving towards the northwest, were expected to hit the Far North between 5pm and 6pm.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain,” it said in a statement.

Thunderstorms and torrential rain are expected in the Far North.

“Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.”

A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for Northland, with warnings of possible flash-flooding in low-lying areas.

Earlier, MetService said inland and western Northland could expect localised heavy rain and the possibility of hail.

It said the thunderstorms would be slow-moving, but some could become severe between 1pm and 6pm, with localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour.

Rainfall of this intensity could cause surface and flash-flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams and rivers, and may lead to slips, according to MetService.

The forecaster said people should take shelter, move cars under cover or away from trees, and get back to land if outdoors on the water.

Drivers should be ready to slow down or stop when the storm hit.

Meanwhile, a local state of emergency continued in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne on Friday after overnight flooding.

Areas in Gisborne had more than 200 mm of rain on Thursday and had forced some residents to evacuate amid worsening weather conditions.