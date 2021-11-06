Thunderstorms, downpours and flooding possible for much of North Island

Surfers having fun in Heath Johnston Park, Tamarau (near Sponge Bay), just out of Gisborne. A local resident says the stream is normally small enough to jump over.

Scattered thunderstorms and downpours could be on their way for the central and upper North Island on Saturday.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, and Rotorua.

It will be in place until 9pm Saturday.

“Unstable conditions this afternoon and early evening are expected to produce scattered thunderstorms across the central and upper North Island,” the forecaster said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Gisborne floods: State of emergency lifted as water levels recede

* Residents leave homes, some rescued by boat, after state of emergency declared in Gisborne



“There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms from south of the Manukau Harbour to Taumarunui and across to inland and eastern parts of Bay of Plenty.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The severe thunderstorm warning comes after torrential rain, flooding and slips in Gisborne this week.

The storms could lead to downpours of between 25 and 40 mm of rain per hour, MetService said.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

People in the central and upper North Island should be “on the lookout for threatening weather conditions”, MetService said.

It comes after a state of emergency was declared in Gisborne earlier in the week due to torrential rain.

Some areas around Tairāwhiti Gisborne received more than 200 millimetres of rain on Thursday – almost three times the average for November.

The heavy rain also forced some residents to leave their homes amid worsening flooding and rising river levels, and 16 landslips were recorded.

The state of emergency was lifted on Friday, but Civil Defence continued to monitor the situation.