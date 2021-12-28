Severe weather warning for parts of North Island

A severe weather warning has been issued by MetService for the lower North Island and the East Cape.

A front is expected to move slowly northeast over the lower North Island during today, bringing a period of heavy rain with possible thunderstorms, and a heavy rain watch is now in force for Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti and also the Tararua Range.

To the north of the North Island a trough of low pressure could bring a period of heavy rain to the area around East Cape during this afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain is expected in Bay of Plenty east of Opōtiki and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay and a heavy rain watch is in force for these areas.

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.