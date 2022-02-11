Severe weather expected as Cyclone Dovi tracks towards North Island

Cyclone Dovi is expected to bring severe weather to large parts of the North Island this weekend as the storm tracks southwards from the Pacific.

Dovi is currently south of New Caledonia and is classified as a category three tropical storm, meaning it has wind speeds of between 119kph and 157ph.

The cyclone will bring strong winds and create large swells on Auckland’s west coast as it approaches the country from the northwest.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cyclone Dovi is expected to bring severe weather to Auckland. (File photo)

It is expected to cross the central North Island on Sunday or Monday.

READ MORE:

* Evacuated residents in flooded Westport return home as river levels recede but roads remain closed

* Raging rivers submerge West Coast homes and farms, leaving residents traumatised

* Heavy rain, strong winds expected as Tropical Cyclone Dovi approaches



MetService's Lewis Ferris said the storm would lose its “tropical characteristics” as it tracks southward on Saturday.

This did not mean the storm was less threatening, said Ferris. But instead, the storm would be less concentrated and would severely affect parts of the island over a wider area.

“It will still bring strong winds and heavy rain,” said Ferris.

Auckland and Northland can expect severe gales, while Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, and Wellington can expect the gales and heavy rain.

Peter Meecham/Stuff MetService forecasts Cyclone Dovi will cause large swells on Auckland's west coast.

Only one severe warning for Auckland and Northland is in place. North to northeast winds possibly rising to severe gales in exposed places are forecast between 9pm on Saturday and midday Sunday.

There are currently six severe weather warnings issued for the Wellington region. The worst of which is for Wellington and Wairarapa to expect between 120mm to 180mm of rain from 8pm on Friday to midday on Sunday.

MetService says slips and surface flooding is possible in the two regions and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Supplied Westport resident Anita O'Brien in front of the Buller River after the region was hit with another heavy rain event this week.

Weather levels are receding in the Buller District which saw residents evacuated after the Buller flooded from heavy rain.

A state of emergency was declared for Westport on Thursday morning and at least 10 homes were flooded, including some that had only just been repaired following devastating floods in July last year.