Taranaki community rallies to protect coast from more flooding

Jasmine and Matt Harrison, with one of their pet chickens, have been helping coastal communities prepare for the storm this weekend.

A couple who spent two days helping fill and deliver sandbags in costal Taranaki ahead of the second major storm in a week are buoyed by the unity in the community still recovering from last weekend’s flooding.

A deluge over Waitangi Weekend saw roads washed out around South Taranaki, school grounds flooded, and a section of SH45 closed during the worst of the flooding.

This weekend, the arrival of ex tropical cyclone Dovi is expected to bring more rain and damaging gales to Taranaki and other parts of the North Island on Sunday.

Supplied Volunteers helped shovel tonnes of donated sand into hundreds of bags and place them around vulnerable buildings around Coastal Taranaki to ward off the flooding expected this weekend.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi is expected to bring widespread, damaging gales across the North Island, including Auckland on Sunday, with gusts that may exceed 120kmh and possibly even 150kmh on the Manukau Heads.

The winds could see the city’s harbour bridge closed for several hours, Waka Kotahi said. It advises people to postpone non-urgent travel in affected areas.

Damaging winds may also affect Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland, Northland and later on Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay.

Wellington and Taranaki will see southerlies gradually rise to gale force with gusts to 100kmh on Sunday (with rain tapering off slowly).

In Taranaki, Matt Harrison and his wife Jasmine, from Lepperton, joined the effort to help the coastal communities of Opunake and Rahotu prepare for the approaching storm while they were still cleaning up from the last one.

“Really, it’s good the community has come together, the [wider NZ] community has become quite divided with all the vaccine stuff, and it’s good to see everyone pulling together and helping each other,” he said.

The effort was worthwhile, even if there was no more flooding.

“At least they can go to bed feeling they are safe with the sandbags there, sometimes it's just about doing that little thing to help.”

The Harrisons, who own telecommunications company Primo Wireless, donated some of the 60 tonnes of sand that went into the bags and then delivered full bags to people who were unable to fetch them.

Supplied Opunake High School principal Andrea Hooper with her son Cade Carr in the flood water at the school on February 6 (file photo).

Rows of sandbags were placed around low-lying buildings in several areas on Thursday and Friday, in a combined effort by community members and businesses, including the Harrisons, Opunake Emergency Management Group chair Megan Dymond said.

“Yesterday we had a massive effort getting hundreds of sandbags out,” she said.

“They [the Harrisons] were just unreal, the community is blown away by it, they are not even from Opunake.”

Coastal Taranaki residents were hunkered down ahead of the approaching storm, after two days of hectic preparations, she said.

On Saturday, it was raining steadily, but she was hopeful it would not be heavy enough to cause more flooding, although some reports of flooding were coming in during the afternoon.

“We are still concerned about flooding, plus there’s concern about the wind that could be coming now too. If it picks up, we are going to have issues, if it doesn't, we will be ok.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Water covered Mid Parihaka Road during the February 6 flooding.

The district was enjoying a spell of relative quiet after a week spent cleaning up from last weekend’s deluge, then preparing for this weekend’s predicted bad weather, she said.

“There is still damage all over the farms, there are farms with no bridges and no culverts, we’re all hoping it doesn’t happen again.”