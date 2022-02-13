In pictures: Flooding, slips and road closures as ex-Tropical Cyclone Dovi hits the country

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Dovi are crossing the North Island on Sunday. Weather watches and warnings are in place for severe gales and heavy rain which is expected across many northern and central areas.
Auckland's Harbour Bridge is now closed after MetService warned of gusts of 130km/h.
Due to slips, State Highway 1 is closed between Kaikoura to Waipara and several homes in Plimmerton, Wellington have been evacuated overnight.
Northland police are urging people to stay home today after winds brought down trees throughout the region.
