In pictures: Flooding, slips and road closures as ex-Tropical Cyclone Dovi hits the country

11:40, Feb 13 2022
Tom Hunt / Stuff
Flooding and slips has blocked Holloway Road in Wellington.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Dovi are crossing the North Island on Sunday. Weather watches and warnings are in place for severe gales and heavy rain which is expected across many northern and central areas.

Auckland's Harbour Bridge is now closed after MetService warned of gusts of 130km/h.

Due to slips, State Highway 1 is closed between Kaikoura to Waipara and several homes in Plimmerton, Wellington have been evacuated overnight.

Have you been affected by the weather? Email us your pictures and video at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Northland police are urging people to stay home today after winds brought down trees throughout the region.

READ MORE:
* Weather live: Rain, wind and wave warnings around NZ as brunt of Cyclone Dovi hits
* Cyclone Dovi keeps emergency crews busy in Waikato with trees down and rubbish bins flying
* Homes evacuated due to slips in Wellington, roads closed as ex-cyclone Dovi hits the country
* Severe rain, wind and wave warnings in place as Cyclone Dovi approaches
* Cyclone Dovi brings howling winds and heavy rain to NZ

Strong winds damage a property on Victoria Street in Cambridge, Waikato.
supplied/Elle-Mae Quilty
Strong winds damage a property on Victoria Street in Cambridge, Waikato.
The view at Cluny Road in Plimmerton in Wellington.
WOLF KURE/Supplied
The view at Cluny Road in Plimmerton in Wellington.
Flooding on SH1 between Blenheim and Picton, particularly around the Koromiko area.
Stuff
Flooding on SH1 between Blenheim and Picton, particularly around the Koromiko area.
Carpark underwater in Port Taranaki, Ngamotu.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Carpark underwater in Port Taranaki, Ngamotu.
Port Taranaki, Ngamotu wild weather on Sunday, waves crashing over breakwater, carpark underwater.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Port Taranaki, Ngamotu wild weather on Sunday, waves crashing over breakwater, carpark underwater.
Slip damage in Manchester St, Melrose, in Wellington.
JESS GESSNER/Stuff
Slip damage in Manchester St, Melrose, in Wellington.
Huges waves are hitting Taranaki as ex-tropical cyclone dovi arrives.
Stuff
Huges waves are hitting Taranaki as ex-tropical cyclone dovi arrives.
A Northpower worker tries to clear debris from a powerline north of Whangarei after Cyclone Dovi causes high winds.
Denise Piper/Stuff
A Northpower worker tries to clear debris from a powerline north of Whangarei after Cyclone Dovi causes high winds.
A fallen tree on a vehicle in Plimmerton, Wellington.
Kevin Stent/Stuff
A fallen tree on a vehicle in Plimmerton, Wellington.
Auckland Harbour Bridge has been closed due to the high winds.
David Brain/Twitter
Auckland Harbour Bridge has been closed due to the high winds.
Flooding in Holloway Rd, in the inner Wellington suburb of Aro Valley.
Kevin Stent/Stuff
Flooding in Holloway Rd, in the inner Wellington suburb of Aro Valley.
Flooding and slips in Holloway Road, Wellington.
Kevin Stent/Stuff
Flooding and slips in Holloway Road, Wellington.
A car on Ngaire Ave, in Epsom, Auckland has been crushed after strong winds brought a tree down.
David White/Stuff
A car on Ngaire Ave, in Epsom, Auckland has been crushed after strong winds brought a tree down.
A tree down in central Auckland.
Paul Bugeja/Stuff
A tree down in central Auckland.
Flooding at Plimmerton roundabout, Porirua.
nzta
Flooding at Plimmerton roundabout, Porirua.
Flooding along roads in Bishopdale.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff
Flooding along roads in Bishopdale.
Flooding along Harewood Rd, Bishopdale, , Christchurch on Saturday evening.
ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff
Flooding along Harewood Rd, Bishopdale, , Christchurch on Saturday evening.
Ex Tropical Cyclone Dovi bringing gusty winds to Hamilton. Conctruction fencing is blown over in Frankton.
TOM LEE/STUFF
Ex Tropical Cyclone Dovi bringing gusty winds to Hamilton. Conctruction fencing is blown over in Frankton.
Stuff