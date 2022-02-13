In pictures: Flooding, slips and road closures as ex-Tropical Cyclone Dovi hits the country

Flooding and slips has blocked Holloway Road in Wellington.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Dovi are crossing the North Island on Sunday. Weather watches and warnings are in place for severe gales and heavy rain which is expected across many northern and central areas.

Auckland's Harbour Bridge is now closed after MetService warned of gusts of 130km/h.

Due to slips, State Highway 1 is closed between Kaikoura to Waipara and several homes in Plimmerton, Wellington have been evacuated overnight.

Have you been affected by the weather? Email us your pictures and video at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Northland police are urging people to stay home today after winds brought down trees throughout the region.

READ MORE:

* Weather live: Rain, wind and wave warnings around NZ as brunt of Cyclone Dovi hits

* Cyclone Dovi keeps emergency crews busy in Waikato with trees down and rubbish bins flying

* Homes evacuated due to slips in Wellington, roads closed as ex-cyclone Dovi hits the country

* Severe rain, wind and wave warnings in place as Cyclone Dovi approaches

* Cyclone Dovi brings howling winds and heavy rain to NZ



supplied/Elle-Mae Quilty Strong winds damage a property on Victoria Street in Cambridge, Waikato.

WOLF KURE/Supplied The view at Cluny Road in Plimmerton in Wellington.

Stuff Flooding on SH1 between Blenheim and Picton, particularly around the Koromiko area.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Carpark underwater in Port Taranaki, Ngamotu.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Port Taranaki, Ngamotu wild weather on Sunday, waves crashing over breakwater, carpark underwater.

JESS GESSNER/Stuff Slip damage in Manchester St, Melrose, in Wellington.

Stuff Huges waves are hitting Taranaki as ex-tropical cyclone dovi arrives.

Denise Piper/Stuff A Northpower worker tries to clear debris from a powerline north of Whangarei after Cyclone Dovi causes high winds.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A fallen tree on a vehicle in Plimmerton, Wellington.

David Brain/Twitter Auckland Harbour Bridge has been closed due to the high winds.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Flooding in Holloway Rd, in the inner Wellington suburb of Aro Valley.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Flooding and slips in Holloway Road, Wellington.

David White/Stuff A car on Ngaire Ave, in Epsom, Auckland has been crushed after strong winds brought a tree down.

Paul Bugeja/Stuff A tree down in central Auckland.

nzta Flooding at Plimmerton roundabout, Porirua.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Flooding along roads in Bishopdale.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Flooding along Harewood Rd, Bishopdale, , Christchurch on Saturday evening.