Auckland weather forecast and traffic for March 11, 2022

The skies over Auckland are forecast to be partly cloudy today, with a chance of a light drizzle in the late morning, according to MetService.

The region is expected to experience highs of 25C, and lows of 16C.

Although autumn began at the beginning of the month, high temperatures are still expected throughout the region for the rest of the week and into the weekend, alongside light breezes.

Over the weekend, the high for Saturday is forecast to be 26C, and temperatures could hit 28C on Sunday – with 17C and 16C lows respectively.

Most fires continue to require a permit due to the dry conditions.

Temperatures are predicted to drop next week, with daily highs decreasing to an average of 24C.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s coastal waters are predicted to experience longer and more severe heatwaves, according to Niwa.

New research suggests marine heatwaves – periods of five days or more of ocean temperatures being above the 90th percentile – are expected to increase in intensity by 20 per cent in the best case scenario, and by 100 per cent, so double, in the worst.

Niwa predicts by 2100, the 40 or so marine heatwave days New Zealand currently experiences in a normal year will increase to between 80 days and 170 days.

In 2017, Aotearoa experienced one of its most intense marine heatwaves, with oceans up to 7C warmer than average.

The city's traffic is all clear this morning with traffic free-flowing.