Heavy rain forecast to hit Hawke's Bay and Gisborne next week

Heavy rain in Gisborne and northern Hawke’s Bay is likely early next week, with coastal indundation a possibility after.

MetService on Friday said a low was forecast to approach the North Island from the northeast and may become slow moving just to the northeast of East Cape on Tuesday, then move away to the southeast late Wednesday.

This system is expected to direct a moist south to southeast flow over central and northern parts of New Zealand. The strength of the associated winds and amount of rainfall expected is dependent on the position and intensity of the low.

There was some uncertainty about the low’s track and intensity, but there was the potential for significant rainfall in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, and severe gales in parts of the lower North Island and Marlborough Sounds, MetService said.

On Monday and Tuesday, MetService had high confidence of rainfall in amounts exceeding warning criteria in Gisborne and the Wairoa District. This would reduce to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there was low confidence of warning amounts of rain for eastern parts of Taihape and the remainder of Hawke’s Bay.

For Wairarapa, there was low confidence of warning amounts of rain on Wednesday.

There was also low confidence of severe gale south to southeasterly winds in exposed parts of the lower North Island from Taranaki across to eastern Bay of Plenty southwards, and also for the Marlborough Sounds, on Tuesday and Wednesday as depicted on the chart.

On Tuesday and Wednesday there was a possibility of large waves and coastal inundation in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.