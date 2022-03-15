Auckland traffic and weather forecast for March 15, 2022

Traffic

Auckland traffic remains free-flowing this morning, with a patch of congestion on SH1 Northern motorway heading towards Dome Valley, due to long term road works between Wellsford and Warkworth.

NZTA advises motorists to expect delays and allow extra time.

Weather

Peter Meecham/Stuff Fine weather with isolated showers is expected for Auckland on Tuesday. (File photo)

The hot weather in Auckland continues on Tuesday, with the city seeing a high of 27C, however showers are to be expected.

According to MetService, the weather for Auckland is expected to be mainly fine with isolated showers later in the afternoon.

It will be a low of 15C today, expected in the early morning, and will reach the warmest between 1pm to 5pm.

Southwest breezes will be turning southeast overnight tonight.

READ MORE:

* No more walking between Auckland Airport terminals as new construction takes place

* Covid-19: Auckland has likely passed peak in number of infections, experts say

* Auckland city centre residents want police to reopen permanently staffed station



Simon Maude/Stuff Later in the week, Aucklanders can expect showers before meeting the sun again on the weekend. (File photo)

UV levels are expected to be dangerous today, specifically from 10.15am to 4.50pm. Sunscreen is recommended.

Sunrise is at 7.18am and the sun will set at 7.42pm.

Pollen forecast is expected to be low today.

Despite the isolated showers expected today in the afternoon, the weather will take a turn on Wednesday, with fine weather expected.

Later in the week, showers are expected again on Thursday and Friday from the north. However, the sun will come out again on the weekend.

An average high of 25C is expected this week, with cloudy weather expected from Wednesday to the weekend.