Auckland traffic and weather for March 17, 2022

Traffic

Auckland traffic remains light and free-flowing this morning.

Half Moon Bay Ferry Terminal near stop 1940 is temporarily closed due to safety concerns regarding a rock-slide behind the shelter. NZTA says bus routes 734 and 735 will stop directly outside the ferry terminal entrance.

Weather

After a week of fine weather, Aucklanders should expect clouds and showers on Thursday before heavy rain arrives over the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Auckland breaks record for the most number of rain days in August

* Motorists warned to take care as wind gusts on Auckland's Harbour Bridge

* Wet weekend ahead for many as heavy rain moves in



MetService says today’s weather in Auckland will be partly cloudy, with possible afternoon and evening showers.

There will be a high of 27C in the late afternoon around 3pm and a low of 14C in the morning.

Easterlies are expected across the city today.

Stuff-co-nz Expect partly cloudy weather in Auckland today with a possible afternoon and evening shower. (File photo)

Sunrise is at 7.20am and sunset is at 7.39pm today.

Pollen forecast levels continue to be low today, as they have been this week.

Showers will pick up from Friday and Saturday, with isolated showers expected before rain takes over on Sunday.