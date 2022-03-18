Auckland traffic and weather: Lanes on Southwestern Motorway blocked after crash

Traffic

A crash is blocking southbound lanes on the Southwestern Motorway between Cavendish Drive and Lambie Drive. NZTA advises motorists to delay the journey if possible or pass with care and expect delays.

Closure of State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Warworth will now occur on Monday March 21 at night. NZTA advises motorists to plan ahead.

Weather

Finally autumn can be felt, as Aucklanders experience cloudy weather across the city with possible isolated showers outside of the central city.

According to MetService, Friday will have light winds in Auckland and it will be fine in the morning.

Today, Aucklanders should expect a high of 23C in the afternoon after a low of 14C in the morning.

UV levels are expected to be dangerous, despite the cloudy weather, between 10.10am to 4.45pm. Sunscreen is recommended when outside during these times.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Expect cloudy weather with a few isolated showers outside of the central city.

Pollen levels continue to be low on Friday.

Plan to be indoors this weekend as showers are forecast to take over on Saturday and Sunday. Winds are expected to build further on the weekend.