Auckland weather forecast and traffic for April 8, 2022

Southbound traffic is heavy on Auckland’s Southern Motorway between the CBD and Mt Wellington, as commuters say goodbye to the working week.

Waka Kotahi has estimated it will take motorists an hour to reach Bombay from the city via SH1.

There is still some congestion on the Southwestern Motorway after a vehicle broke down in the southbound lane in the Waterview Tunnel.

Waka Kotahi said the tunnel had been cleared at 4.30pm, but motorists should expect delays.

After-work traffic is causing approximately 10-minute delays on the Northern and Northwestern motorways.

Plan ahead for Auckland Motorway closures tonight – there is a full closure of northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway from Drury to Manukau between 9pm and 5am.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Traffic is heavy in places across Auckland’s motorway network as commuters say goodbye to the working week.

Aucklanders who awoke to a cool morning can thank a southerly flow which brought temperatures down to around 11 degrees overnight.

After a glorious sunrise, Friday was forecast to be a beautiful day, with a light southwesterly wind developing in the afternoon.

Despite a chance of a shower on Saturday morning, the weekend is looking bright, with only partial cloud cover.

On Saturday, a southwesterly will turn to an easterly by afternoon, and on Sunday a northeasterly will die out during the day. Both days are predicted to have a high of 23C.

Looking towards next week, MetService is forecasting fine weather on Monday, with rain arriving on Tuesday and becoming heavier by Wednesday.

MetService said its most recent modelling suggests the remnants of tropical cyclone Fili might approach New Zealand by midweek.

It said there was still a lot of uncertainty about the movement and intensity of the system, but northern and eastern regions of the North Island, including Gisborne, look to be the most at risk of possibly severe weather.

On Thursday, Fili was classed as a category two system, which means 48 to 63 knot wind.