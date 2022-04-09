Auckland weather forecast for April 9, 2022

Plan your weekend with the latest MetService national forecast for the coming days.

Weather

After some rain this week, a dry and warm weekend beckons for Tāmaki Makaurau, MetService says.

A high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 15 degrees is expected on Saturday, and Sunday will be warmer yet.

A high pressure system around the country is the main source of the sunny and calm weather, which should stick around until Monday, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The sun rises behind Tiritiri Matangi in North Auckland.

With summer truly over, expect the sun to set about 6pm over the weekend, and cool nights with lows of 13 degrees.

On Saturday, a southwesterly will turn to an easterly by afternoon, and on Sunday a northeasterly will die out during the day.

Looking towards next week, MetService is forecasting fine weather on Monday, with rain arriving on Tuesday and becoming heavier by Wednesday.

MetService said its most recent modelling suggested the remnants of tropical cyclone Fili might approach New Zealand by midweek.

It said there was still a lot of uncertainty about the movement and intensity of the system, but northern and eastern regions of the North Island, including Gisborne, look to be the most at risk of possibly severe weather.

On Thursday, Fili was classed as a category two system, which means 48 to 63 knot wind.

Traffic

On Sunday night until Monday morning (April 10-11), parts of the Northern Motorway will be fully closed to prepare for work on the Northern Corridor Improvements project.

The stretch between Oteha Valley Rd and Greville Rd will be closed and temporary lane barriers will be installed.

From Monday morning, the left-hand lane will be an off-ramp only for departures from Greville Rd.

The changes will be in place for several months while improvements are done.