National
Weather News
Live: Heavy rain expected to hit Gisborne, Wairoa District as ex-Cyclone Fili hits
05:11, Apr 13 2022
1 NEWS
Meteorologist Lewis Ferris says Gisborne is expected to be hit hard from the remnants of the cyclone.
Follow all the latest on Cyclone Fili as it hits New Zealand.
Nadi Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre
The track Tropical Cyclone Fili is expected to take in the next few days.
Stuff
