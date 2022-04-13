Deluge misses Auckland: Weather forecast and traffic for April 13, 2022

Red heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Gisborne region and the Wairoa district, starting from 10pm on Tuesday. Up to 350mm of rain could fall in just over 24 hours, which could cause flooding, slips, power outages, road closures and could leave some communities isolated.

The heavy rain set to batter the northeast of the North Island has missed Auckland.

But Aotea Great Barrier remains in the firing line of the bad weather, as the remnants of Cyclone Fili begin to hit on Wednesday.

MetService said it expected Cyclone Fili to pass close to East Cape about 6pm.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said poor weather was only beginning to hit Aotea / Great Barrier as of 8.30am Wednesday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Heavy rain is expected to rock Auckland on Wednesday morning, as the remnants of Cyclone Fili hit. (File photo.)

“Most of Auckland saw rain overnight, but it wasn’t that heavy,” she said.

Griffiths said the cyclone tracked east of Auckland, which was protected by the Coromandel Peninsula when the wind was a southeasterly.

“The Coromandel saves us,” she said.

But eyes should now be on Aotea in the Hauraki Gulf, she said, as wind and rain began to pick up.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there were no call-outs overnight linked to the weather.

A Vector spokeswoman also said there were no unplanned outages linked to the weather overnight.

Severe gale force winds were still expected in exposed places, like Aotea, with wind speeds up to 120kmh, however this would gradually ease from the afternoon, according to MetService.

Auckland’s strong orange wind warning is in place until 2pm on Wednesday.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Wellington The forecast track of the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fili.

The heavy rain orange watch for the city was in place until 9am on Wednesday.

The region’s most exposed places are Aotea and Waiheke which are expected to get the strongest winds.

However, Aotea/Great Barrier does not have a heavy rain warning in place.

Insurance Australia Group executive general manager Wayne Tippet said the company was actively monitoring the situation.

“Our customer response teams are ready to support customers should they need to make a claim.

“We would also encourage people to take a few steps now to help reduce their risk. It’s a good idea to secure loose objects outside your home or move them indoors if you can,” he said.

A serious crash has closed a section of Riddell Rd, between Roberta Ave and Whitehaven Rd in Glendowie.

Auckland Transport was advising motorists to avoid the area. It said buses 775 and 783 were being detoured because of the incident.

A raft of ferries to and from the CBD to Gulf Harbour have been cancelled throughout the day. Find out the times here.

Northbound lanes are set to close overnight on the Newton Bridge joint after Symonds St off-ramp for roadworks.

Waka Kotahi said the lanes would close between 9pm Wednesday and 8am Thursday.

The overnight closures would continue on Thursday and Friday nights. Daytime traffic management would be in place on Friday.

Looking ahead, Auckland’s trains will be sent to the rail yard over Easter as KiwiRail uses the holiday weekend for network upgrades. No trains will run between April 15-18 through the city.

“KiwiRail is raising the standard of the Auckland rail network with big projects ahead of City Rail Link (CRL) opening in late 2024,” KiwiRail acting chief executive David Gordon said.

“Our projects would take years longer to complete without the ability to use public holiday weekends to push ahead with our works.”