Heavy morning rain for Auckland: weather forecast for April 13, 2022

Red heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Gisborne region and the Wairoa district, starting from 10pm on Tuesday. Up to 350mm of rain could fall in just over 24 hours, which could cause flooding, slips, power outages, road closures and could leave some communities isolated.

Heavy rain is expected to rock Auckland on Wednesday morning, as the remnants of Cyclone Fili hits.

Rain is forecast to clear in the afternoon or evening.

The heavy rain orange watch is in place until 9am on Wednesday.

Severe gale force winds are expected in exposed places, with wind speeds up to 90 kmh, however this will gradually ease from the afternoon, according to MetService.

Heavy rain is expected to rock Auckland on Wednesday morning, as the remnants of Cyclone Fili hit.

Auckland’s strong orange wind warning is in place until 2pm on Wednesday.

Insurance Australia Group Executive General Manager Wayne Tippet said they were actively monitoring the situation.

“Our customer response teams are ready to support customers should they need to make a claim.

“We would also encourage people to take a few steps now to help reduce their risk. It’s a good idea to secure loose objects outside your home or move them indoors if you can,” he said.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Wellington The forecast track of the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fili.

The difference between red and orange weather warnings

Most severe weather events are coded as orange.

MetService severe weather forecaster Heath Gullery said red was reserved for the worst weather events – when an incoming storm is expected to have significant impact, and likely on a lot of people.

MetService can’t issue a red warning on its own – it has to collaborate with the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) and the regional councils likely to be affected, before making a decision.

In a red warning, immediate action is required of the population to protect others, property and animals from the weather.

MetService only used the red warning once in 2020, but it has been used five times in the past year.

Gullery said it was hard to say why there’s been so many in the past year, because it’s been such a short timeframe since it was introduced.

“Maybe after 10 or 15 years we can look back and examine why there were so many in a small period of time or why there were so few in different periods and make a few judgments.

“For now, it’s a relatively new system, so it’s kind of hard to extrapolate.”

When MetService introduced the system, it noted several events in previous years would have met the criteria for red, including Cyclone Gita in 2018 and the polar blast that brought snow to Wellington along with widespread damage in the south in 2011.