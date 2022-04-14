Auckland's roads busy ahead of Easter, traffic and weather for April 14, 2022

A cold front could hit the south and holidaymakers will need to keep an eye on the path of a sub-tropical front in the north.

Traffic jams are building north and south of Auckland as holidaymakers head out for the Easter Weekend.

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) is suggesting travellers consider leaving later this evening or early tomorrow morning to avoid congestion.

The traffic agency is asking those heading north to consider using State Highway 16 as an alternative route for Northland

Increased congestion from the holiday traffic is delaying bus services in Auckland, especially near motorway on-ramps, according to Auckland Transport (AT).

Meanwhile, police are advising motorists to be aware there is heavy traffic across the Auckland region on Wednesday evening.

There have been several serious motor vehicle incidents across the city as people head out of Auckland.

Police are urging motorists to take extra care over Easter to avoid tragedy on roads throughout the long weekend.

Bus delays from 5-40 minutes are possible, said AT.

Meanwhile, part of Williamson Ave in Grey Lynn is closed due to an incident, and city-bound buses are detouring and will miss stop 8891 near Scanlan St.

Nathan Morton/Stuff Police and ambulance were called to an incident on Williamson Ave after 4pm on Thursday.

A crash is blocking the southbound lane of the Southern Motorway between Cavendish Dr and Lambie Dr.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Traffic is building both north and south of Auckland ahead of the Easter Weekend. (File photo)

Waka Kotahi said to expect delays until the area is cleared.

The section of Great North Rd and Smythe Rd that was earlier closed in Henderson earlier on Thursday due to a “police issue” has now reopened.

A person had barricaded themselves into the property about 6am and made threats, he said.

Auckland motorists heading north this Easter weekend should avoid the central motorway junction from Thursday night, according to Waka Kotahi.

Maintenance work will close a section of the Southern Motorway.

From 10.30pm on Thursday through to 7am on Saturday , all lanes on SH1 between Symonds St and the SH16 link will be closed.

The closure will allow a maintenance team to replace a damaged joint on one of the junction bridges.

The failing joint does not pose an immediate safety risk. However, it needs to be repaired as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Auckland Transport announced all trains are returning to the full timetable, following a period of reduced operations caused by Covid-related absences.

Weather

Fine conditions are in store for Auckland throughout Thursday, according to MetService.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Fili passed by the region on Wednesday morning, meaning Tāmaki Makaurau avoided the destruction and power outages seen on the East Coast.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Fine conditions are in store for Auckland throughout Thursday. (File photo)

Fine conditions are also forecast for the coming week.

Fresh southwesterlies are expected on Thursday morning, but will ease up in the evening.

Although Fili left Auckland unscathed, residents need to be able to adapt to the new dangers of increasing weather events caused by climate change, experts say.

Auckland Emergency Management general manager Paul Amaral said Auckland was a large area that could be hit by any number of emergency situations – and it was impossible to predict the next worst-affected area.

“Be prepared for bad weather to hit – talk to family and friends and have a plan, have a backup of any special kind of medication … simple things like that can make a very big difference,” he said.