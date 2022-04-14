Sun shining, repaired bridge intact after Cyclone Fili pummels Tairāwhiti

The sun is shining again on Tokomaru Bay after Cyclone Fili pummels Tairāwhiti

Sunshine and blue sky is a relief to locals up the waterlogged East Coast.

Tokomaru Bay Civil Defence co-ordinator Lillian Te Hau-Ward has been smiling all morning.

“I'm happy we escaped pretty unscathed.”

The large ocean swell was loud last night as Cyclone Fili hit the coast, closing State Highway 35, bringing down trees and power lines, and cutting off communities north of Gisborne.

Te Hau-Ward said she hadn’t seen any property damage this time around – quick action from a contractor meant they had been able to prevent a flooded stream causing further damage.

Yet there were still some homes uninhabitable after the March storm, when the region was pummelled by heavy rain only three weeks ago.

Two families had stayed the night at the local marae after evacuating as a precaution. Te Hau-Ward said the community had been more proactive this time round.

The roads were busy on Thursday morning with roaring, linesmen and arborist crews, after powerlines were brought down in the storm – for some whānau, it would be “Easter by candlelight” this year.

She thanked contractors for all their efforts so far. “We are a resilient bunch and will bounce back.”

State Highway 35 reopened this morning, after storm damage cut off access between Okitu and Tolaga Bay. The recently repaired Tokomaru Bridge is still there, despite the heavy rainfall.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Tokomaru Bay Civil Defence coordinator Lillian Te Hau-Ward has been smiling all morning since the sun came out.

A statement from Waka Kotahi on Thursday morning said contractors were out clearing the road, but motorists were advised to travel carefully, expect the unexpected and remain alert for unreported hazards.

The Gisborne District Council said in a statement the region was back in “recovery mode”. More than 200 contractors were out cleaning up the roads after trees fell in the night.

Power is still out for more than 2000 Tairāwhiti households, after residents hunkered down overnight while the remnants of ex-Cyclone Fili passed over the area.

Eastland Network’s overnight manager Jarred Moroney said up to 2300 customers from Hicks Bay down to Raupanga were without power on Wednesday night, and repairs crews were unable to get to those sites.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the highest rainfall recorded was at the East Cape, with 200mm from 8pm Tuesday up until about 11pm on Wednesday. Areas south of Gisborne also received about 180mm from 2am Tuesday, and Tokomaru Bay had 178.5mm from 6pm Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.

“The further north you went, the bigger the rain," McInnes said. "Rainfall between 180mm and 200mm is still a significant amount, especially in 24 hours."

The amount of rain this year was almost double the climate average for up to this time, he said.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Tolaga Bay is busy with people repairing leaks and sweeping away dirt.

The heavy rain and stormy conditions eased at around 3am. Civil Defence manager Ben Green said the region faced a difficult cleanup job, with the task of restoring power and road access to hundreds, and likely coastal erosion to account for.

Tolaga Bay resident Dolly Mitchell said Wednesday had been a rough night, but the township had escaped severe damage. The same couldn't be said for many of the outlying areas. The township was busy with people repairing leaks and sweeping away dirt.

Gisborne's wastewater system strained under the amount of rainwater draining from residential properties; in order to prevent sewage backing up and flowing onto roads and properties, the council opened an emergency sewer valve. The council advised against swimming, fishing or gathering shellfish for at least five days.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Washout and flooding on SH35 alongside the Hikuwai River near Mangatuna, between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay.

Ruatōria resident Graeme Atkins said on Wednesday the storm had caused easily the strongest wind he had seen in the area for 30 years.

"The pines are snapping like twigs. It's not just pines either. I've just been for a drive and there are plenty of trees blown over. A good dozen, I'd say. Some probably 100-200 year old trees. There's just no way they can handle this wind when the ground is still so sodden," he said on Wednesday night.

Fili continues to move southeastwards away from the North Island.