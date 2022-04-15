Auckland Easter weekend weather and traffic for April 15, 2022: Long queues cleared, and congestion easing

State Highway 1 heading north out of Auckland is gridlocked on Good Friday, with bumper-to-bumper queues from Ōrewa to after the Johnstones Hill Tunnels.

Traffic is once again moving in north Auckland. State Highway 1 between Silverdale and Wellsford has cleared, and congestion eased.

Holidaymakers heading away for Easter weekend caused major disruptions on Good Friday.

About midday on Friday, it was taking an hour and 30 minutes to travel between Silverdale and Puhoi – a distance of just 11.6km along State Highway 1.

Traffic was also heavy around Wellsford, with cars backed up south to the Wayby Valley Road turnoff.

Denise Piper/Stuff Traffic leaving Auckland northbound was gridlocked from Ōrewa to the Johnstones Hill Tunnels.

Motorists heading south of Auckland will also experience heavy traffic between Manukau and Ramarama. Heading along SH1 will take over an hour between Papatoetoe and Pōkeno.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Travellers on State Highway 1 are facing a slow run north out of Auckland. (File photo)

Maintenance work has closed a northbound section of the Southern Motorway.

The closure began on Thursday night and will continue through to 7am on Saturday.

The closure would allow a maintenance team to replace a damaged joint on one of the junction bridges, Waka Kotahi said.

The failing joint did not pose an immediate safety risk. However, it needed to be repaired as soon as possible, Waka Kotahi said.

123RF Auckland is in for fine conditions and light winds on Friday. (File photo)

Easter weekend weather is set to be mostly fine with minor cloud, except for occasional rain on Monday, according to Metservice.

Why do weather forecasts sometimes tell different stories?

John Cowpland/Stuff The East Coast of the North Island endured some rough weather earlier this week as the former Cyclone Fili moved across the country.

Despite much faster computers and greater scientific knowledge, forecasting the weather is an inexact science. It is based on what the atmosphere looks like right now and subsequently modelling what it will look like at a point in time in the future.

Forecasters sometimes get it wrong. The BBC, for example, incorrectly predicted a storm in the UK in 2018, angering some local business.

New Zealand’s unique topography, our mountains, our rough terrain, and our valleys make it harder to predict the weather.

‘’Since New Zealand is an archipelago of many islands, microclimates are plentiful, which can increase the difficulty of forecasting,’’ Jason Nicholls, lead international forecaster with AccuWeather, said.

Read the full explainer here.